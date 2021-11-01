MURRAY – Starting today, the Murray Independent School District and Calloway County Schools are lifting the requirement for students, employees and visitors to wear face masks while inside district buildings, although unvaccinated people are still urged to do so.
“Based on local COVID-19 data, beginning Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, students P-12, staff, and outside visitors will have the option of wearing masks or face coverings at school and on district property,” said Tres Settle, superintendent of Calloway County Schools, in a statement released Friday afternoon.
“Masks or face coverings are highly recommended for staff and students who are not fully vaccinated. Masks will continue to be required on all school transportation.
“Calloway County Schools requests that all parents/guardians follow the COVID-19 Daily Self Checklist every morning before letting their child(ren) enter CCSD buses/schools/buildings.
“As stated previously, Calloway County Schools will continue to provide in person instruction five days per week during the 2021-2022 academic year. In person instruction is the most effective approach to address the academic and social-emotional needs of our students.
“Calloway County Schools will continue to monitor the COVID-19 data and guidance from local, state, and national health sources on a regular basis to determine protocols for students PS-12 and staff.”
Coy Samons, superintendent for Murray Independent School District, also released a statement Friday afternoon. The statement contained several paragraphs identical to Calloway County’s statement and continued, “MISD encourages everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to strongly consider and partake after consultation with your healthcare provider. The vaccine is our best defense for a safe and healthy school year.
Samons encouraged parents to find information about vaccines and eligibility at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines.html. Samons also said the MISD COVID-19 Daily Self Checklist must be addressed by every student, volunteer and visitor each day before entering MISD buses/schools/buildings. The self-check is available https://bit.ly/2XXRLN3 and asks if the individual has a fever, new onset of the loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath, sinus congestion/head congestion/sinus drainage, new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing, new onset of a severe headache, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain or a new rash. It also asks if the individual has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if they had been ordered to quarantine.
Like Calloway, MISD also said it would continue to monitor local, state and national data and guidance to determine protocols. In addition to continuing to recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals, MISD said they would still be required on buses as well.
