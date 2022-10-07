MURRAY – The School of Nursing at Murray State University and Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) were awarded a $307,800 workforce development grant that will be used to enhance clinical experiences for nursing students and to assist already-practicing nurses advance their education.
The Kentucky General Assembly awarded $8 million in grant funding to universities and colleges, including those in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The bulk of the funds awarded to the School of Nursing (SON) will be used to develop a dedicated education unit at MCCH. Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions Dina Byers said the focus is on providing quality clinical nursing education to students.
“We’ve selected a unit – it will be the fifth floor,” MCCH VP of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye advised the MCCH Board of Trustees at its last meeting. “One of our nurses (Neely Chandler) has gone full-time as a faculty member for Murray State and then she’s recruited four additional nurses who are going to be her adjunct faculty. So, while they’re working on the unit in their regular job, they’ll be receiving a stipend from Murray State to agree to take students in this new program.”
“We plan to have our clinical instructor Neely Chandler there on-site, who also works PRN (as needed) for the hospital, so it was a really good fit for us to be able to continue that relationship with Neely’s experience,” Byers said.
Students will be providing care to the patients, typically two or three patients with each clinical experience. They will have the opportunity to work with a charge nurse during their time there and learn leadership and management skills, time management, and learning how to develop priorities. Chandler will be there to provide guidance and support to both the RN clinical instructors and to students.
“By having that registered nurse there, that support person, we’re going to see (students) become more autonomous; I hope,” Byers said. “They’re going to become more confident as we expand this dedicated education unit.”
Developing a dedicated education unit at the hospital was an important project for SON as, typically, the clinical nursing instructors do not work at MCCH; however, they take students into hospital settings once a week to help students learn how to assess patients and pass medications. Because the instructors do not work there, they are not overly familiar with the facility, which can make the process more time-consuming and even stressful, and not only for the instructor, but the students and the nursing staff as well.
“We hope that the students will feel more support because they really will have that one-on-one interaction with a registered nurse who works at that facility while providing care to the patients,” Byers said. “… We hope to improve patient satisfaction, staff satisfaction and increase our collaboration with the hospital.”
“The staff that we have are currently receiving additional training on how to be a good mentor, preceptor for the students,” Eye said. “The students will get some training on what the expectation is for them while they’re (here). So, the funding will pay for the training; it will pay for some program development; it will pay for the stipend for the staff. It’s about a $5,000 a semester stipend for the nurse who’s working on the floor. They’ll have a team of students – three students a piece – and each student will take two of their own patients, and it’s kind of a bridge between what we’ve historically done.”
In addition to developing the dedicated education unit, a portion of the grant funding has been set aside to provide $5,000 scholarships or tuition waivers to registered nurses who wish to complete a bachelor’s degree.
“With a baccalaureate degree, students take courses in nursing research, community health, leadership and management – those are typically the competencies we see with baccalaureate-prepared nurses – the associate-degree nurses do not take those specific education courses,” Byers explained. “With a baccalaureate degree, you’re eligible to move on to graduate school and (historically) baccalaureate-degree nurses were eligible for positions like directors over units. I’m not saying that associate-degree nurses wouldn’t be, but that’s, typically, what has happened in the past.”
At the board meeting, Eye advised that, based on the available workforce, MCCH has been recruiting LPNs to its medical/surgical floors and paying their education expenses to complete an associate degree in nursing (ADN) and become an RN.
“We haven’t historically hired LPNs – we have some, but we don’t aggressively recruit for them,” Eye explained. “Given the market for the RN staff, we’ve changed our clinical model a little bit and gone back to the ‘old’ kind of care team approach, where you have CNAs, LPNs and RNs working together on a team.
“So, we’ve been successful at hiring some very good LPNs who are already enrolled in their ADN program, and then, when they complete that, we’ll have them move to the BSN program. We’re trying to attack this on a lot of different fronts. There’s not really one solution; but there are a lot of challenges, so we’re trying (from) as many different angles as we can.”
