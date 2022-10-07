MURRAY – The School of Nursing at Murray State University and Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) were awarded a $307,800 workforce development grant that will be used to enhance clinical experiences for nursing students and to assist already-practicing nurses advance their education.

The Kentucky General Assembly awarded $8 million in grant funding to universities and colleges, including those in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The bulk of the funds awarded to the School of Nursing (SON) will be used to develop a dedicated education unit at MCCH. Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions Dina Byers said the focus is on providing quality clinical nursing education to students.