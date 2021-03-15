MURRAY – Phil Schooley was re-elected for another three-year term as staff regent last week with 53% of the vote.
Schooley joined the Murray State Board of Regents as staff regent in July 2009. Of the 765 staff who were eligible to vote, 379 voted. That works out to a 49.54% voter turnout, according to Orville Herndon, chair of the Staff Congress credentials and elections committee.
The final vote tallies are as follows:
• SG Carthell – 70 votes received (18% of the vote)
• Kevin Ray Crawford – 93 votes received (25% of the vote)
• Joshua B Morton –15 votes received (4% of the vote)
• Phil Schooley – 201 votes received (53% of the vote)
More information about the candidates and the election may be found at http://staffvote.mymurraystate.com.
