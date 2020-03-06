MURRAY — Along with a music career that spanned about 20 years in Nashville, Tennessee, Murray native Kaci Bolls Scott also has added a teaching career to her list of accomplishments in that town.
She currently teaches kindergarten at the Lockeland Design Center Elementary School in East Nashville. However, she and her fellow teachers and administrators have not been going to work the past several days, and it is really not known when they will return.
In the early-morning hours Tuesday, the school, along with numerous other buildings, including the homes of the very children who are students at Lockeland, was struck by a massive tornado that killed two people in Nashville before heading east and causing more death and destruction in such places as Mount Juliet and Cookeville. And for quite a time, Scott said Thursday, in the wake of the twister, she did not know the status of all of her 20 students, even though most of them live within mere blocks of both her and the school.
“I finally heard from everybody, though,” she said when reached Thursday morning, describing the relief she felt at knowing that all 20 of her students and their families are indeed safe. However, with that feeling of relief came the heartbreak of realizing that some of her students’ houses were damaged or destroyed, which has created problems.
“You’re like, ‘OK, everybody in my class is OK, now let’s shake off the shock of it all and start trying to be of service!’ Then you realize how hard it is to know where to even begin. You look at people and ask them, ‘What do you need?’ They just look at you and say, ‘I have no idea.’”
The damage in East Nashville is extensive. Numerous roofs were torn from businesses, apartment buildings and houses, resulting in damage so severe that many of those dwellings are uninhabitable. Scott said that even three days after the EF-3 tornado carved a path about a quarter-mile wide through East Nashville, the area still resembles “a war zone.”
“You start to think of what those kids went through,” she said, her voice breaking from emotion as she recalled what she has heard from the families. “In my kindergarten class, I’ve got twin sisters who were with their dad when they had to get up in the middle of the night and he put a big mattress over them. Now, most times, you hear that the best place to get during something like this is a bath tub, but he told me that if they had done that, they would’ve been in trouble because their bathroom was destroyed. He said he had no idea why he decided to throw a mattress over them, but that saved them.
“There was another family of mine whose dad got them to their basement with literally five minutes to spare. There was another family with a girl in my class that went to a certain side of their house and the other side was blown away.”
Scott’s emotion overflowed, though, when she started thinking about the situation in Cookeville. There, 18 people were confirmed dead Thursday, comprising the vast majority of the 25 deaths from the twister. Five of those deaths were from children.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” she said, turning her focus back to her home area. “You do the work in front of you first, so you want to take care of that, then move elsewhere.
“Our first-grade wing lost its roof, so we’re going to have all kinds of things to deal with at the school. It’s also been hard to do anything because we’ve got glass everywhere and parts of the building flooded. But I’ve been talking with the other teachers and I think (Thursday) is the time we’re going to start trying to do something. We’re hoping to get in and start figuring out what we need to do, then by about Saturday, maybe we’ll be able to really get into it.
“I start thinking about some of these other schools around us (particularly Donelson Christian Academy, where the majority of the campus was destroyed). They’re saying some of them are not going to be able to reopen. You just want to help them as much as you can.”
For Scott, seeing her campus showing the scars of the tornado was particularly unsettling knowing it is only two blocks from the home she and husband J.W. share. That is how close they came to facing the same hardships as some of her students’ families as the killer tornado struck in the pre-dawn darkness.
“That’s the thing that is the hardest part about all of this. Why did it hit just two blocks either side of us and we were OK? That’s all it was … two blocks!” she said, remembering that it was J.W.’s cellphone that sent them into action. “We had gone to bed and his phone went off. So we get up and kind of asked each other, ‘OK, what do we do?’ The sirens had started going off right at the time he got the alert on his phone, but that wasn’t anything too big to us because we hear those go off all of the time.
“He goes to our balcony (which has a fairly clear view of downtown Nashville) and he opens the door. You know how they say (a tornado) sounds like a train? He said he heard something like that. Now, that’s also not exactly unnerving because we do hear actual trains come through, but it quickly hit him that something was wrong and he said, ‘Get the dogs and go to the basement.’ I said, ‘You mean the first floor?’ He then said in a big voice, ‘The basement!’ That’s when I knew this was serious, because we never go to the basement.
“Then our home alarm system went off.”
A few minutes later, they emerged. There was no damage to the house. Scott deactivated the alarm system, then they turned on their television, and reality hit as they watched a Nashville station’s coverage of the storm.
“That’s when we realized this was real and how close this had been to us,” she said. “They started saying, ‘If you know people in Mount Juliet, call them up! If you know people in Lebanon, get on the phone and call them. Wake them up!’ So now, we’re checking on people too, trying to make sure they know what’s happening.”
Kaci described the feeling of her neighborhood as utter shock, and she said it was still that way to an extent on Thursday. However, one other thing has emerged in the wake of this tragedy, she said, and that is the spirit of East Nashville’s people to come together.
“You see people trying to go in and help people move furniture. Others are rolling a cart full of bottled water to give to people on the streets,” she said. “It’s weird. Things were really going well in my life before all of this, but this has been uplifting in some ways. It takes something like this to give me a new belief in humanity. You look around my little neighborhood here and you’re like, ‘Wow! There are so many good people living here with us.’
“It’s really humbling.”
