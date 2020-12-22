MURRAY — A Calloway County man has entered a guilty plea this afternoon for his alleged role in the death of two Murray women in early 2019.
Shannon Scott entered the plea in front of Special Judge Tim Kaltenbach in Calloway Circuit Court. The plea agreement calls for Scott to serve 40 years in prison for the deaths of Tera Todd, 37, and Evelyn Scott, 77, both of Murray. Their bodies were discovered on the night of Feb. 7, 2019 at a pair of residences on Catalina Drive.
The agreement called for 40-year sentences on charges of murder to run concurrently. Scott'a attorney, Doug Moore, did raise the point that the defense is hoping to have the pleas made as guilty but mentally ill to which Kaltenbach asked for Scott to undergo a mental examination. Calloway Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust, though, said he does not expect this to affect the agreement.
Scott will be sentenced on Feb. 26, 2021 in Calloway Circuit Court. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
