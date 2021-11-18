MURRAY – Many people look forward to the winter months and the happiness that the holidays bring, but that is not always the case. According to Murray State University Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Michael Bordieri, 5% of the world population suffers from seasonal depression.
Bordieri explained that seasonal depression was once considered a separate disorder from major depression disorder called seasonal affective disorder, but recent studies have shown otherwise.
“Really, it is just a way to describe a pattern of depressive episodes that show up in the winter and kind of remit in the spring and summer,” Bordieri said.
Murray State University Assistant Professor of Psychology Dr. Gage Jordan explained that anyone can suffer from seasonal depression, but typically it affects women more than men. He said it is more common in people between the ages of 18-30. People living in more northern latitudes, like Canada or Alaska, are more at risk because those areas have less daytime during winter months.
Bordieri said while this is true, it is not the same across the world. He said, for example, people in Scandinavia, Norway and Sweden do not show this pattern.
Bordieri said that warning signs to look for in people are the same warning signs as depression in general. Those signs can be someone reporting they are feeling down and depressed, major changes in sleep or appetite, feeling hopeless and withdrawing from the world.
“A big one to look for is someone losing interest in activities,” Bordieri said. “Maybe canceling plans or not enjoying the same hobbies or activities they used to.”
“For many people, the ‘winter blues’ is common,” Jordan said. “However, seasonal depression is different from these winter blues as the symptoms are more impairing or distressing. So, it is important to keep track of how one is feeling during these winter months.”
Bordieri said that people should also look for someone who has expressed having thoughts of suicide or harming others. He said that there are always resources available for help that are available at all times. One resource that anyone can use is the national suicide prevention hotline which is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.
“ One thing we do see, especially with younger folks, is not (everyone is) always big on calling,” Bordieri said. “So the crisis text line is another resource available at 741741. And if someone were to text ‘home’ to that crisis line, then that can start a text conservation.”
Even though seasonal depression can give someone the feeling of hopelessness, it is important to remember to not give up. There are many treatments available to help those who suffer. Jordan explained that treatments can include medication, psychotherapy, exercise, maintaining good sleep and eating patterns and exposure to sunlight. An example of psychotherapy is cognitive-behavioral therapy also known as CBT. This type of therapy has patients change their way of thinking and ask themselves what caused the negative thoughts they are having. Another type of therapy that Jordan gave was light therapy.
“(Light therapy) attempts to expose people with seasonal depression to a bright light every day to help make up for the lack of natural sunshine in the winter months,” Jordan said. “Light therapy has shown to be effective in clinical trials for treating seasonal depression, but should only be undertaken in consultation with a mental health professional.”
Bordieri said that in order to those who need help, it is important to increase our awareness. He also said it is important to ask how someone is doing and take the time to listen, especially during the holidays. He explained that holidays can be a very stressful time for people and it can be helpful to them to know that someone is listening.
“Sometimes, I think we worry that asking someone about depression can make it worse,” Bordieri said. “But research suggests that when loved ones, friends or family reach out and offer support, that often is a vital first step to getting someone connected with professional help. I think it is important that we all can have this conversation.”
Bordieri said the key to helping someone, or even yourself, is taking that first step and get connected with a professional.
