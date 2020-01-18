FRANKFORT — New Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Friday that he was surprised when the campaign filing deadline came and went a week earlier with no primary election being required in the Kentucky 1st District state Senate race.
Only one person, Murray Republican Jason Howell, filed and now it appears his path to the Kentucky State Capitol is one of the easiest of any candidate seeking state office in this year’s election cycle. Barring a successful write-in campaign – something Adams said he could not recall ever happening in Kentucky politics at this level – Howell is pretty much already assured of succeeding fellow GOP member Stan Humphries of Cadiz.
“I am always surprised to see an open seat have only one candidate file for it, but I guess it’s more unusual to not have a primary on either the Republican or Democratic side. That’s really more unusual, to me, than not having a competition in the general election,” Adams said. “Particularly on the Republican side, there have been local officials from that district that presumably would like to step up, but that didn’t happen, obviously.”
In the past several years, Calloway County has seen some long-time magistrates decide not to run for the office again and as many as six candidates clamor to be the next holder of the office. However, Adams said there is a dynamic at work in a race like that which is not at work when it comes to a state race: the winner of a local election mainly stays home.
“Being a state legislator is really hard. For one thing, you’ve got to commute to and from Frankfort and the 1st District person probably has the worst commute of anyone,” Adams said of the district, which covers Mississippi River counties Hickman and Fulton, as well as Graves, Calloway, Trigg and Lyon. “So when you look at it from that perspective, I can understand why Stan would want to call it a day or why a whole lot of people wouldn’t want to run.”
One thing Adams does not believe happened was that an unusually early filing deadline caught prospective candidates by surprise. This year’s deadline was last Friday, Jan. 10. In most years, that has been much closer to the end of the month.
“It is possible,” he said. “However, the deadline has been passed by a week now and I’ve not had people coming to my office or calling or emailing saying, ‘Hey, how do I get on the ballot?’ or ‘I didn’t know about the deadline!’ There hasn’t been an influx of people who are acting like they were confused about the change of the deadline.”
Adams also noted that this year has seen a big drop in the number of filings overall.
“Yeah, we had about 600 during the last election cycle in 2018,” he said. “This year, we’ve had barely half that. Now, you have to remember that (in 2018), you had so many teachers, both Democrats and Republicans, running, so you had a lot of new faces, and we had some very competitive races.
“That kind of cycle is not the norm, though. The norm is more like this year, with much more modest numbers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.