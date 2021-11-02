MURRAY – The Murray Water Department plans to close a section of KY 94/Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
KY 94/Main Street in Murray will be closed at mile point 10.2 between Seventh and Eighth streets on Wednesday to allow water line work. This is along the previously announced work zone for paving of KY 94/Main Street through downtown Murray.
A utility crew will attempt to complete the water line work before the paving crew reaches the worksite to avoid the need to dig up the new pavement to be placed at this location later in the week.
There will be no marked detour for this closure. Motorists may self-detour via side streets. Trucks should seek an alternate state route appropriate for their weight classification.
