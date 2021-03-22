MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center says staff members are doing everything they can to assist clients without internet access to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
The Calloway County Health Department announced last week it had started a new process for scheduling appointments at the CFSB Center Regional Vaccination Site on Murray State University’s campus. Residents are asked to visit www.murraykyvaccine.org to schedule an appointment.
“If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment,” the CCHD said in a news release. “If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.”
Mark McLemore, the senior center’s executive director, said that since vaccinations have, for the most part, required people to get online to schedule an appointment, he and his staff wanted to assist the county’s older residents who might not have the knowledge or necessary skills to do that.
“We know we have an awful lot of seniors in this town that are not computer-savvy,” McLemore said. “With the CFSB Center appointments being done on a new website right now, we are trying to figure out how best to get the word out to the people who are calling here asking about it. We are directing people who haven’t yet to give us a call to figure out how to get a vaccination.”
The health department’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday, March 24, at the CFSB Center. CCHD said there would be 1,100 slots for those individuals who are classified as Phase 1A, 1B and 1C. The criteria is listed below:
•1A – Long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel
•1B – Anyone age 70 or older, first responders, Kentucky K-12 school personnel, Kentucky child care workers
• 1C – Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 18 or older with CDC highest risk, C19 risk conditions, and all essential workers
“If people want some assistance in making an appointment, they can call us at 270-753-0929 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and we would assist them in getting their vaccination appointments done,” McLemore said. “The people who answered the phone will be able to log onto that website and make that appointment for them.”
McLemore said staff members had already tested out the new site last week, and it looks like the process should go smoothly for them.
“When the appointment gets made, the person getting the vaccine will be told what day it’s going to be and they will write it down,” McLemore said. “There should be a confirmation number that we can tell them over the phone and then there is an email address that’s going to be maintained through the senior center that’s going to be a clearinghouse, so if there are any changes to their appointments, we can take care of that for them.”
McLemore said the senior center would also be reaching out to its regular Meals On Wheels clients to see if they need help booking an appointment.
“A lot of them, we have found out, have already been vaccinated, but we are definitely going to make sure to follow up with the ones that are still shut in,” McLemore said. “We will follow up with them and make their appointment since we make contact with them daily already.”
Of course, there may also be shut-ins who do not have family members to take them to their appointments. Rodney Skinner, executive director of the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority, said the agency is providing free rides to anyone who needs one to get to an appointment.
“We are giving free rides for vaccinations,” Skinner said. “People just need to call the office at 270-753-9725 and schedule that to get it set up and we will take care of it. We’ve been doing that for about a month now. The free rides are to and from the appointments.”
McLemore said that in addition to simply wanting to look out for the health of senior center clients, he is also very eager to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible so that it can hopefully be safe to open the center for activities again after being closed for the last year.
“The sooner that we can get individuals in this community vaccinated, the sooner we can try to get our doors opened up again and have things back to some sense of normalcy,” he said.
McLemore added that he had been having continuing conversations with the state on what that timeline might look like.
“What we have been told is that as soon as it is safe to open up our facilities again, we will,” he said. “‘Safe’ is really dependent upon the amount of virus that is still in our community, and people might need to make sure that they have proof of vaccination (before entering upon the reopening). There are some new protocols that are probably going to have to be put into place, but I can’t say that officially yet. It’s still going to be a month or two or three before we can open. There’s no date that’s been set, but I know the state is working on it.”
