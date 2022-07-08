MURRAY – After being displaced since April, the Calloway County Public Library will once again open its doors to the public starting Monday. The building has not only been closed to the public but to staff, too, so construction crews could set all of the structural steel for the new addition to the building. Staff began moving books and other materials out of storage and back into the library Wednesday, following the last Remote Service Day, which have been held at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse two days a week.
CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge said, “We are thankful to the Murray Woman’s Club for letting us use their building to continue to offer services while our building was closed for our renovation/addition project.”
The parking lot entrance off of Main Street will be open, although the gravel construction entrance off of Olive Street may be used by patrons as well. Patrons should pull around to the west side of the library to park. The temporary entrance to the facility is located there as well.
The library’s hours of operation will be the same as they were prior to the temporary closure: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Due to the ongoing construction and limited space available in the parking lot, the book drop will remain at its current location at the Glendale Church of Christ; however, patrons are welcome to go inside the library to return books.
