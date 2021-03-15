MURRAY – Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle said school administrators have begun to look at holding May’s graduation ceremony in the CFSB Center on Murray State University’s campus after last year having to host a drive-thru and virtual graduation.
Settle said they procured the arena for the Calloway County High School commencement ceremony the morning of last Thursday’s monthly board meeting and said that it’s still in the initial stages of planning. He said even though it’s a good opportunity to hold the ceremony in-person, seating would be limited. He said they are still working out how many people would be able to attend.
“Because seating becomes an issue, let’s just say for instance each student gets four tickets ... those four people would have to sit in the same location,” Settle said. “And then there’s seating charts within the CFSB Center we’d have to set up; do we give tickets with a seat number, or do we have ushers seat people as they come in? A lot of logistical issues to be worked out.”
Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth said that currently, seating would have to be done by skipping every other row, while also putting space between each group of attendees. He said these seating restrictions are at the discretion of the CFSB Center, and that Calloway County Schools have to abide by their guidelines.
In previous board meetings, there has been discussion about having the commencement ceremony in CCHS’s Jack D. Rose Stadium. Settle said that option isn’t totally off the table, but said that variability of weather would be an issue for an outdoor venue. Wilmurth added that more people would be able to attend in person at the CFSB Center comparatively, because there is more room for attendees to be socially distanced.
“It’s odd because in football, it didn’t seem like we had to space people out that much, but for this, under the Graduation/End of Year Activity Guidance, we’d have COVID cops, like (Director of Pupil Personnel Josh) McKeel, running around with a tape measure,” Wilmurth said.
Wilmurth said there is a possibility restrictions could be eased if the threat of COVID-19 continues to decline, but likewise, he also said restrictions could become more limited if cases in the community rise again.
Board member Sharon Bobo said finding a way to make the event virtual could resolve limited seating issues. Settle said they could always post the video of the commencement afterwards, much like last year’s ceremony, but he will also look into a way that the event can be streamed live online.
Maintenance issues at the middle school were also discussed at the meeting. Maintenance/Grounds Director Kenny Duncan said the HVAC system at the middle school might need to be replaced after only 10 years, rather than the usual 20. Duncan told the board during his maintenance report that they might want to consider replacing the entire system, which he said was installed in 2010.
“The engineer who designed that system told me himself that they are finding out that it’s more of a 10-year-old system, and it starts failing,” Duncan said. “We were down from the get-go, because Sanio sold out to Panasonic, which made parts hard to get, and it’s only getting worse.”
Duncan said one wing of the system is scheduled to be replaced this year regardless, but he said he wanted to bring the issue to the board’s attention because of the likelihood that the entire system will soon become hard to manage.
Transportation Director Tommy Futrell said school buses are back on their normal routes after torrential flooding in February.
“Through this, actually, this is the first time I’ve ever seen this kind of rain,” Futrell said. “I did learn some things from it, that I think maybe later on can help us go to school, other than there were a lot of uncertainties.”
Futrell added that the district is looking to hire more bus drivers and a mechanic. Those interested can contact his office at 270-762-7322.
Settle said in his monthly superintendent’s report that he is concerned about two bills on the floor in the Kentucky legislature. One of those bills is Senate Bill 128, which was created to allow students to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental school year retake and supplement coursework. He said this bill leaves that choice up to students and their parents, where currently it is up to the discretion of teachers and school administrators.
“Allowing parents to do that causes a litany of problems, because we could unbalance our class sizes and from year-to-year, that’s going to be problematic for staffing and finding teachers,” Settle said. “I’m really worried about that at the high school level, where math and science teachers are so hard to find right now, and if you open this up across the state, we are going to run out very quickly.”
According to the Kentucky Legislature’s official website, Senate Bill 128 would require local boards to approve or deny all requests.
The other bill Settle voiced his concern about was House Bill 563, which would open up school choice across the state, allowing students to go to schools outside of their district. Settle said he believes the bill “would be a disaster” for their district and would eliminate cross-district agreements they’ve had in the past.
“We operate on knowing, within reason, how many students we’re going to have from year-to-year, and I don’t know how that looks when parents and students alike have the opportunity to switch districts at any time,” Settle said. “I also don’t know what it does to our 25-year contract agreement with our neighboring districts.”
Settle said he believes the bill is a “knee jerk reaction to the pandemic” and called it “premature.” He also expressed concern over the allowance of school vouchers in the bill. He told meeting attendees to urge local legislators to vote no on both bills.
