MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education recently passed the school district’s budget for 2020-21.
During the board’s May meeting, the board passed a budget that includes a 1% raise for all employees and a $2 per hour raise for bus drivers and food service workers. Superintendent Tres Settle said is also contains a $2,000 increase for certified staff with 25 years or more in the district.
“In my first three years in the district, we were struggling financially and fell behind other districts in several areas of our salary schedule,” Settle said in an email. “Through some painful cuts and frugal decision-making, the board was able to balance the budget the past couple of years and is in the process of re-examining the salary schedule to ensure that we are staying competitive with neighboring districts. This year’s initial budget is tight, but we were fortunate to carry over some funds from last year due to traditional spending that was interrupted by the COVID pandemic, which leaves us in a better starting place for the coming fiscal year.
“We have budgeted conservatively in anticipation of the potential economic impact resulting from the COVID outbreak. Although it’s impossible to predict the future, we felt it prudent to budget with the expectations of financial cuts and potential increases in cost to meet any number of scenarios currently being considered as we plan for this uncertain future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.