MURRAY – Multiple agencies responded Monday morning to a collision involving several vehicles west of Murray.
At approximately 7:10 a.m. Thursday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a multiple vehicle collision with injuries at the 4000 block of KY 94 West. Murray-Calloway County Hospital EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue were dispatched along with CCSO deputies.
Upon arrival, deputies found a three-vehicle collision and saw that one driver was unable to exit his vehicle. The trapped driver was extricated by non-mechanical means and transported to MCCH by EMS for a leg injury. The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to MCCH hospital for possible injuries by personally-owned vehicles.
The investigation showed that Andrew Adams, 16, of Farmington, was eastbound on KY 94 and for reasons unknown, crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles that were westbound. Those vehicles were operated by Aleshia Clark, 30, of Sedalia, and Sarah Hogancamp, 24, of Murray.
