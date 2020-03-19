MURRAY — Residents of western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee will need to be on the lookout for potentially serious weather conditions in the overnight hours of tonight.
During the day Wednesday, what had been a very minor threat for such weather increased, as much of western Kentucky was placed in an enhanced risk for severe weather, which is Level 3 on a five-point scale. Calloway County was placed in a slight risk area, which is Level 2, but it must be noted that the Level 3 area basically touches the northwest corner of the county.
Enhanced was the risk in place a few weeks ago when Middle Tennessee was struck by a tornado outbreak in the early-morning hours that killed 25 people. The National Weather Service Paducah Office website showed Wednesday afternoon that the timing of this event for Calloway County would be between 10 tonight and 3 a.m. Friday, a time many people would likely be asleep and unaware of the weather if they weren’t paying special attention.
All modes of severe weather will be in play, the NWS said, including possible tornadoes. Citizens are reminded to have at least two ways of receiving warnings, particularly through alerts that can activate in the middle of the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.