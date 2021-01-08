MURRAY — Even before Wednesday’s ruling by Kentucky court officials to delay trials in the commonwealth until April, a Calloway County case was headed in that direction anyway.
Thursday, Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen told a judge that he and the attorney for a Murray man named as a defendant in a case where he is accused of sexual assault had discussed delaying the trial in the case. As a result, Kevin Scott Fleming will not be going on trial later this month for his alleged role in an incident that occurred several years ago at the Playhouse in the Park.
“We had set this for trial on Jan. 20-22 and that trial was actually set before the first restrictions on trials were imposed by the Kentucky Supreme Court. Now, they have extended it through April 1,” said Fleming’s attorney, Travis Lock, who participated in Thursday’s proceeding in Calloway Circuit Court via virtual communications from his office in Bowling Green. Because the trial is now being delayed, it must be reset for a date after April 1.
Burkeen then suggested that Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson set a new court date for a status conference in the case. This was accomplished after Lock was able to find a suitable place on his schedule, 1:30 p.m. on March 4.
“I could make Feb. 4 work, but, just my two cents’ worth, if we could go a little farther out, we may be in a better position to accomplish something,” Lock said, turning his attention to ongoing negotiations for a possible settlement in the case. “We’ve got a little work to do here to try to get together on this, so if you can set it out a little farther, maybe we could accomplish more.
“And if we don’t accomplishment something, then maybe we could get an idea on when trials resume and when we could get on the trial calendar.”
“Those are both good reasons,” Burkeen said, then opting to bring the March 4 date into the discussion. Lock was agreeable and Jameson set the date.
This case developed in September 2018 when Murray police were approached by a woman who told detectives that she had been assaulted several years earlier while she was 13. She told detectives that the attack occurred while she was performing set design duties at the Playhouse in the Park. She said Fleming was also helping design sets and named him as the person who assaulted her.
Fleming is charged with sodomy in the first degree and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. A kidnapping charge was removed from the case.
Fleming is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond. In a June 2020 status hearing, Jameson granted Lock’s motion to have an ankle monitor removed that both track a defendant’s movements but also requires the defendant to pay for its use. Lock said this had been causing a financial strain and he ensured Jameson that his client would maintain his record of having had no violations since his arrest.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.