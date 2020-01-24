MURRAY — The highlight of a very light agenda for Thursday afternoon’s special-called meeting of the Murray City Council came in the Mayor’s Report for City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers.
In that segment of the program, Rogers told the board that their decision to approve the installment of speed tables along North 16th Street, where it carries traffic through parts of the campus, was greatly appreciated by its students. They showed their appreciation in the form of a resolution that was drafted by the Murray State Student Government Association and presented at its latest meeting, which was Wednesday.
“That resolution was passed, thanking you for the speed tables,” Rogers reported, adding that he and City Administrator Jim Osborne attended Wednesday’s meeting after both were invited by the student-led group. “They wanted to make sure that you knew how much the students appreciated those and how they’re already making a difference.”
The speed tables are positioned at three areas between Calloway Drive and Farmer Avenue on North 16th. Made of concrete, the tables were installed during the Christmas break at Murray State and are designed to encourage drivers to slow their vehicles while passing through areas where students cross 16th, particularly near the science complex and Alexander Hall west of 16th, as well as Faculty Hall, Wells Hall and the Business Building east of 16th.
Two items were approved during the eight-minute session Thursday. One was for several pieces of equipment, most of which are from the lab of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, to be surplussed. City Central Garage Supervisor Matt Turner said none of those items had probably been used in 10 years.
The other vote was to make local pharmacy business owner Dan Renick the newest member of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees. Renick will begin serving a four-year term that expires on March 31, 2024.
Both of those measures received unanimous votes.
The last remaining item of the afternoon will have a vote later. This is an adjustment in the city’s Code of Ordinances that will further define the purpose of the city’s Tree Board and will refer violations under this ordinance to the Code Enforcement Board for enforcement. Councilman Terry Strieter, who co-chairs the city’s Beautification Committee, also asked that ex-officio members of the Tree Board include one member of the Beautification Committee. Previously, ex-officio status was only being allowed for representatives of the city’s street department and Murray Electric System.
The first reading of this ordinance amendment was made Thursday. A second reading will also receive the council’s vote on the matter at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.