CALLOWAY COUNTY — Numerous roofs, barns, storage buildings and trees received heavy damage throughout Calloway County after pre-dawn severe storms Tuesday.
However, to quote the top officer of the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, ‘It could have been worse.” No injuries or fatalities were reported after storms blasted the southern half of the county, namely in Hazel, as well as the Midway area.
“It turned out well, for whatever reason, considering the amount of people affected,” said Shanklin, the Paducah office’s warning coordination meteorologist, Tuesday afternoon after he and fellow Paducah office meteorologist Richard Melton finished a damage assessment survey that determined that, while Tuesday’s storms may have been very scary, they did not produce tornadoes.
“We’ve got two tracks, one that was in Hazel and the other that started around the Crossland Road area (west of Hazel) and moved toward Midway. The southernmost track, I believe, was caused by a microburst because we could not really see signs of a circulation and most everything there was blown toward one direction, but it was pretty intense damage that was caused there. Peak winds with that southern track were in the 95 mph range.
“With the northern track, that was caused by straightline wind. There were several structures that were damaged, but we couldn’t see any real concentrated damage. The track was scattered, but the peak winds were about 85 mph.”
Shanklin said there actually was a third track that he and others at the NWS office were watching when they issued a tornado warning at 4 a.m. as a line of rapidly-strengthening storms roared out of eastern Graves County into western Calloway County. This track was a little north of Lynn Grove, where Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said the only damage he has seen from that area was the roof of an out building partially being removed.
In Hazel, at least two houses had trees fall on them, while other trees barely missed other houses. One house had much of its metal roof removed, pieces being flung about 200 yards across U.S. 641 and wrapped around the chimney of a house on Maple Street.
For Curt Barrett and wife Natalie, who live across from the house that lost its roof, the sound of the storm resembled something with which their quite familiar.
“Initially, I thought it was one of the diesel trucks that come through here,” Curt said of how that sound came about 10 minutes after the town’s storm sirens had ceased their initial cries. “They come through here and they start slamming on the brakes when the speed limit comes up on them. They hit it pretty hard.
“Once it got close, though, you could feel it. The pressure changed in the house and you could hear a loud rumbling.”
Tuesday morning, the Barretts were removing fallen tree pieces from their yard, thankful that the only damage the house received as a small strand of vinyl siding being yanked out of place.
Billy Todd and wife Sandra were also feeling thankful a short distance away on Barnett Street, where a large tree did fall on their single-story house, but landed what appears to be only a glancing blow.
“We could have lost the whole house. This is repairable,” Billy said, recalling what he and his wife heard after the sirens stopped a little before 4:30. “We were both up, so went and made some coffee and we were sitting on the couch. Well, then, I started seeing the rain blowing (toward the east). Then, it stopped and started blowing the other way. I knew we were in trouble then.
“A few seconds later, all we could see was nothing but limbs. I’d heard a crack outside and I told her, ‘Here we go.’”
Thomas’ first stop of the morning was the 4400 block of Crossland Road just north of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. There, he encountered a scene that included one barn massively damaged with the roofs of three other smaller outbuildings having been flung into a nearby field.
Next door, one detached garage had a hole in its roof after a tree had punctured it. Nearby, there was another house that had been hit by another fallen tree, exposing a bathroom to the elements above.
“I talked with the people whose bathroom was hit and the wife there said that when it first hit, she thought it was hail,” Thomas said. “Now, she thinks that what she was hearing was debris hitting the side of the house. The other thing that really struck me about their story was that she said her husband was basically having to scream at her to tell her to get into their safe spot because she couldn’t hear him. It was that loud.”
Thomas said other damage was reported near New Concord and Hamlin in the far-southeastern part of the county.
According to the WKRECC outage map, at least 7800 customers were affected early Tuesday morning. WKRECC spokesperson Georgann Lookofsky said power lines received widespread damage from this morning’s severe thunderstorms, and there was also damage to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s transmission line that feeds the east Murray substation.
Lookofsky said crews from Paducah’s Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative are assisting WKRECC because McCracken County did not receive as hard a hit as the counties east of there. She said that once the TVA transmission line is repaired, power will be restored to many customers, but that will probably then expose some smaller outages that are currently hidden by the larger outage.
Lookofsky said the storm primarily affected power on the southeast side of Murray, as well as the far western side. Murray Electric System reported only one customer as having lost power and that resulted from a tree limb falling onto a power line along Farmer Avenue.
