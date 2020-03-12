PADUCAH — Though a major outbreak is not expected at this time, severe weather is still possible today and tonight in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
With the memory of a vicious tornado event last week that took the lives of 25 people in nearby Middle Tennessee, it is reminder that everyone needs to be aware – not to the point of panic, of course, but to the point of not being surprised should things turn violent. One area where this especially counts is how to receive warnings, particularly in the middle of the night.
“The bottom line is, you shouldn’t second-guess levels of concern,” said Rick Shanklin, the longtime warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah. He noted that the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma did have Middle Tennessee under a tornado watch when trouble developed last Monday night into the early-morning hours of last Tuesday. A supercell thunderstorm produced a tornado in Carroll County near Huntingdon that eventually moved into Benton County, where it killed one person.
After the twister dissipated, the storm continued east toward Nashville, where another tornado touched down near downtown. That twister would continue doing damage through East Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon, dissipated again, then touched down again near Cookeville in Putnam County, where 18 of the deaths were reported.
“We were under a tornado watch for this area (Kentucky also was included), so that meant that everybody should’ve been ready for the possibility that a tornado warning would be issued and definitely that they should’ve been ready to take shelter if needed,” Shanklin said, remembering the feeling of despair he has felt as he investigated areas where tornadoes had not only destroyed lots of property, but taken lives as well.
It has happened in his area way more than he would like. In November 2005, another middle-of-the-night tornado struck Evansville, Indiana, an area also covered by the Paducah NWS office.
“Our National Weather Service family (in Nashville) is going through the same thing we did with the Evansville tornado, where 25 people lost their lives,” he said.
Shanklin said it probably should not have been too surprising that a middle-of-the-night twister struck last week, because this area of the country, for whatever reason, has come to have the most such events in recent years.
“We are basically the heart of what has come to be known as ‘Nighttime Tornado Alley,’ and a lot of people don’t realize that,” he said of western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee, northeastern Arkansas and southeast Missouri. “That means we have to be especially cognizant of that and also cognizant of the fact that people are twice as likely to die in a tornado at night, with that chance going up 2 1/2 times between midnight and 6 o’clock in the morning.
“We have seen those repeatedly, and something we’re seeing is that there appears to be meteorological reasoning for them to be even more intense in the overnight. So when you combine the fact that people are sleeping with a particularly intense tornado, that can be a deadly combination.”
To prevent this, Shanklin said everyone needs to have at least two methods of receiving information, especially at night. He suggested a NOAA weather radio, as well as a smartphone.
“They should be on at all times,” he said, focusing on the radio. “It is especially important to have backup batteries because your power grid could be taken out (by the tornado), depending on where your power grid is. So do not count on having power to your radio – you need to be sure you’ve got fresh batteries in it, especially this time of year. Based on my past experience, if people had radios, some would not have perished in tornadoes.”
Someone interviewed last week for a story on East Nashville reported receiving warning on a cellphone. Shanklin those devices have helped, but should not be the only method for following severe weather.
“I know we have cellphones now, and that’s great,” he said. “I am so thankful we have those now and that they can give us alerts to a warning. Technology is not perfect and, frankly, the cellphone is most likely to go down when the weather is its most serious, and the radio is statistically more reliable. However, you need to have both of them at hand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.