HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. – After 11 days on the run, fugitive Ronnie Sharp was captured by authorities just over the state line in Tennessee Wednesday morning.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies have been attempting to capture and arrest Sharp since July 16, and since that day, several high-speed pursuits involving multiple stolen vehicles all ended with the wanted felon getting away. According to a news release, the Calloway County Communications Center received a report at approximately 7:46 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle on Bakers Crossroad Drive in Hazel.
Upon arrival, deputies recognized the vehicle as belonging to Sharp, and it was later verified that he was in the area. After additional deputies from CCSO and the Henry County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office responded to assist, along with Calloway County Fire-Rescue volunteers and their drone, Sharp was located on Brandon Road on a four-wheeler. After a pursuit, Sharp wrecked the four-wheeler just past the Tennessee state line and allegedly forced entry into a residence in an attempt to elude law enforcement, CCSO said.
“I think it was one of our deputies that saw him go into a house,” Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight told the Ledger & Times. “The house was just inside Tennessee – one side of the road is in Kentucky and the other side is in Tennessee. He went into the house, which had two kids inside by themselves. The homeowner was outside, and the homeowner went inside and I think they ended up getting into a scuffle. From my understanding, when the Henry County deputies and our deputies entered the house, (the homeowner) was struggling with Sharp and had him in a chokehold. Ronnie Sharp bit him during the struggle, but our deputies were able to get him cuffed.
“As bad as I would love for our guys to have been the ones to have brought him back here, since the physical arrest took place in Henry County, he had to go to the Henry County (Correctional Facility).”
CCSO said Sharp was wanted in Calloway County on a warrant for failure to appear in court for the following charges: two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, no operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and first-degree bail jumping.
Additional warrants included the following charges: improper registration plate (three counts), no registration plate (two counts), no operator’s license, first-degree fleeing and evading (two counts), disregarding a stop sign (three counts), reckless driving, wanton endangerment (three counts), third-degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended license (four counts), second-degree fleeing and evading on foot (two counts), receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to signal, speeding 26 mph over the limit, failure to wear seat belt, second-degree fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle (two counts), no motorcycle operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking (automobile) under $10,000. CCSO says it also has additional charges pending.
The Ledger & Times left a message with Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey to request information on the charges Sharp is facing there, but the call was not returned before deadline Wednesday.
The arrest was hard-fought and a long time coming. While Knight said Sharp has been charged with multiple crimes over the last 20 years, this particular manhunt began on Saturday, July 16, when deputies began pursuing Sharp in the area of Airport and Coles Campground roads around 6:30 p.m. At the time, Knight didn’t realize Sharp was the one being pursued, and he said he called it off because the chase was becoming “too reckless.”
The following day – Sunday, July 17 – Knight said CCSO received information that Sharp was around Skylark Road near Kentucky Lake in the eastern part of the county. While deputies were looking for him, Sharp drove past them in a GMC pickup truck, he said.
“He actually came by us and we got in pursuit of him that night, and he ended up getting the truck stuck,” Knight said. “He was trying to get the truck out and our guys came up on him then, and he took off into the woods and we lost him again.”
CCSO put out a news release asking for the public’s help in locating Sharp the morning of Monday, July 18. That night, CCSO deputies became engaged in another pursuit around Skylark, with Sharp on a motorcycle this time. After he allegedly drove the motorcycle into the woods, deputies couldn’t follow him in their vehicles, so he got away again.
Knight said that the following night – Tuesday, July 19 – deputies were still searching the Skylark Road area when Sharp came by on an ATV side-by-side.
“The (deputies) got in pursuit of him again, and while the vehicle was moving, he jumped out of it and ran into the woods and we lost him again,” Knight said.
After that pursuit, Knight said things were quiet for a few days, but CCSO did take a report on Friday, July 22, for a stolen GMC Yukon SUV in the Panorama Shores area. The following Monday morning, July 25, the office received another theft report, this time of a red Yukon that had stolen a trailer in the Irvin Cobb Road area.
“Then Monday afternoon, I personally got a phone call from a citizen that said, ‘Hey, I think I’m behind that Yukon that was stolen,’” Knight said. “It was his neighbor’s, so he said, ‘I’m pretty sure it’s him.’ So he followed him down Murray Paris Road, and I was trying to get to him, but he was too far ahead. Sharp went across into Tennessee, so we called the Henry County (Sheriff’s Office) and told him the area that he might be in. They went to that area and they got in pursuit of him again.
“Henry County pursued him into Kentucky and we took over the pursuit in Kentucky. They chased him back into Tennessee, and Henry County took over the pursuit once he was back into Tennessee. He ended up going through a field and actually was getting ready to ram my captain in the driver’s door, and Henry County took a shot at him. Of course, they missed, and the pursuit continued a little bit longer.
“He went into some woods and ended up hitting another bigger tree. He was plowing over trees that were as big around as my arm. After hitting that tree, it stopped (the Yukon). Then Henry County and (CCSO) were in foot pursuit of him at that point, and he got away again.”
On Tuesday morning, Knight said, Henry County SO got a report of a stolen side-by-side that had been found on West State Line Road, which was down a ways from where deputies had been previously chasing Sharp on East State Line Road. He said Henry County SO took another stolen vehicle report, and around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office – which Knight said also wanted Sharp on other charges – reportedly found that vehicle with Sharp next to it, and Sharp ran into the woods again.
Knight said area law enforcement enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Kentucky State Police and CCFR’s drone. He said Henry County SO used its bloodhounds, but both times they were used, they start tracking Sharp and then became overheated. Knight said the agencies searched through much of the night, and he remembers coming home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Finally, on Wednesday morning, the moment arrived. Knight said that after CCSO received the call of an abandoned truck on Bakers Crossroad Drive, Capt. Richard Steen and Deputy Steven Oakley went to check it out and discovered that it was the same truck deputies had been pursuing on July 16. After interviewing several residents in the area, CCSO found someone who had given Sharp a ride, apparently unaware that he was a fugitive.
“He had given him a ride to one place, and another guy had given him a ride to another place,” Knight said.
Knight said CCSO contacted Henry County SO once again, and after patrolling around the state line, they spotted Sharp on a four-wheeler. After an unsuccessful attempt at stopping him, Sharp ran and CCSO pursued him through Hazel. Knight said Sharp ditched the four-wheeler and took off on foot, and it was then that deputies saw him run into the house where he was ultimately arrested.
Knight said he wanted to thank Henry County SO, Marshall County SO, the U.S. Marshal Service, KSP, Probation and Parole, the Paris (Tennessee) Metro Police Department, the Puryear (Tennessee) Police Department, CCFR, Calloway County Emergency Management, the Calloway County Communications Center, ATF, the Calvert City Police Department, the Benton Police Department, Calloway County EMS and the West Kentucky Correctional Complex.
Knight said he had taken a “pretty good beating” on social media because some county residents were upset that they hadn’t been informed when CCSO first began pursuing Sharp. He said he had used the county’s CodeRED emergency call service to alert residents in the areas where deputies were looking for Sharp, but it was not possible to go door to door to let people know. He said he wanted to encourage everyone to sign up for CodeRED on the county’s website (https://callowayky.com/2021/12/04/codered-now-available/).
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
