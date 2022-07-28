HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. – After 11 days on the run, fugitive Ronnie Sharp was captured by authorities just over the state line in Tennessee Wednesday morning.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies have been attempting to capture and arrest Sharp since July 16, and since that day, several high-speed pursuits involving multiple stolen vehicles all ended with the wanted felon getting away. According to a news release, the Calloway County Communications Center received a report at approximately 7:46 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle on Bakers Crossroad Drive in Hazel. 