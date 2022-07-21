CALLOWAY COUNTY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for wanted fugitive Ronnie Sharp after three Murray men harbored him in the eastern part of the county.
CCSO said the office received an anonymous tip at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday that Sharp was at an address on Skylark Lane. Deputies responded to the area and said they observed Sharp at the address with several other subjects. CCSO said Sharp fled the area on an ATV and a short pursuit ensued. Sharp then fled into the woods on foot and remains at large. Deputies returned to the residence and charged three individuals with hindering prosecution or apprehension of a wanted person.
The men charged are:
• Leland Pyburn, 45, of Murray
• Robert Davis, 46, of Murray
• Austin Bebber, 22, of Murray
Sheriff Nicky Knight said he wants to remind the public that anyone assisting in the escape of or the harboring of a wanted person can and will be charged accordingly. Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
