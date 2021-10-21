MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff Sheriff Nicky Knight recently presented the Calloway County School District with 12 doses of Naloxone Hydrochloride, more commonly known as “Narcan.”
Knight first spoke with the school system about the possible donation last month. According to a news release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, drug overdose deaths have continued to increase nationwide over the last decade. Early recognition and treatment are critical in preventing deaths related to drug overdose. Narcan nasal spray, known for its ability to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, is able to be immediately administered by the public since 2016. It has been carried by CCSO deputies, along with first responders across the nation for several years.
“The safety and security of our community’s children is one of my top priorities,” Knight said. “In a situation where seconds count, it is better to have this life saving tool quickly available at our schools than to have to wait on first responders to arrive.”
CCSO was able to get a case of Narcan from the Kentucky Pharmacists Association earlier this month. The presentation was made last Thursday at the Calloway County Board of Education meeting.
