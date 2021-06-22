MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight and Jailer Ken Claud are both hoping that increases in starting pay and raises for existing staff will help their agencies with recruitment and retention in the coming years.
The budget for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office consists of the fees and taxes the office collects, as well as an annual appropriation from the Calloway County Fiscal Court. However, it can difficult for the average person to keep track of because while the county operates on a typical July 1 through June 30 fiscal year, sheriff’s offices in Kentucky operate on a calendar year, January through December.
“The county has budgeted $1,525,140.00 for the upcoming year for the sheriff’s office,” Knight explained. “Their budget is on a fiscal year. I have budgeted $1,970,900.00 for calendar 2021. Of the $1,970,900, $635,000 is what I receive directly from the fiscal court to run and is included in the $1,970,900. So our total budget is $2,861,040.”
Knight said he was grateful to the fiscal court for approving his budget, which includes across-the-board pay raises for deputies.
“My budget did not increase over what it was last year,” he said. “I just took a deep look at it and moved some money around in the line items to be able to come up with this money. Basically, my deputies are getting a $4 an hour across-the-board raise. (Before the increase) a deputy that was non-certified started out making $13 an hour, and then after he graduated the academy, he would get bumped up to $14 an hour.”
Knight said that because most law enforcement agencies in this area – both sheriff’s offices and police departments –pay more that what CCSO had been paying, his office was at a considerable disadvantage. He said it is already much more difficult to recruit people to join law enforcement than in the past, so CCSO was in desperate need of a more competitive pay scale.
“We were way behind (other local and area agencies), so anybody that wanted to go work as a police officer – which nobody wants to do anymore anyway – would go to a higher-paying job doing the same thing,” Knight said. “We’re not with the other places, but we’re closer than we were.”
“It’s just hard to recruit,” Knight added. “I can’t say we’ve lost that many – we’ve probably lost two or three over the last two or three years that have gone to other agencies for more pay – but this will let me bring in more certified officers by getting the pay up. Because someone can’t leave an agency making $20 and come to me, even if they want to work in Calloway County, and then come in at $15 or $16 an hour. So that’s kind of where we are, and the bottom line is these guys deserve more than what they were making.”
Claud said he hopes to see a similar boost in recruitment with the raises he included in the jail’s $3,101,066.27 budget for 2021-22.
“We’ve had a lot of difficulty getting new employees over the last year or so, especially with the pandemic, but it’s primarily due to the pay,” Claud said. “The starting pay was $11 an hour. That’s what it has been, and then you’ve got industries and other places here in town – like Pella, for instance – starting out at over $14 an hour. Other places also do much more than $11 an hour, so it’s been very difficult to find people willing to work in the jail environment, which is a kind of stressful and unique workplace anyway.
“So it’s kind of added pressure to be able to hire somebody that will be able to fulfill that role and be willing to do that type of work for $11 an hour. We’ve hired several good people, but then they’ve moved on when they’ve had better opportunities as far as pay goes. We are hoping changing it to $13 an hour starting out will help us in being able to find new people and get them in here.”
Claud said he was hopeful that the change would help the jail’s turnover problem, adding that he had hired a few people in the last year who only lasted a few days before deciding the job wasn’t for them. He said that in addition to increasing the starting pay from $11 to $13, the entire jail staff will be receiving an hourly raise of $2 as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.