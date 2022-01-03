CALLOWAY COUNTY – During the year 2021, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to over 17,000 calls for service. Deputies also served over 1,500 court papers to include civil summons, criminal summons, warrants of arrest and grand jury indictments. Deputies also had the following activity:
Total citations issued: 2,212
1. Felony citations: 261
2. Misdemeanor citations: 817
3. Violation/other citations: 1,134
Total arrests: 836
1. Felony arrests: 232
2. Misdemeanor arrests: 429
3. Violation/other arrests: 175
Total case investigations: 612
1. Felony investigations: 328
2. Misdemeanor investigations: 236
3. Violation/other investigations: 48
Total collision investigations: 371
1. Non-injury collision investigations: 304
2. Injury collision investigations: 65
3. Fatal collision investigations: 2
“I would like to wish everyone a happy New Year and look forward to 2022 being a safe and blessed year for the citizens of Calloway County,” said Sheriff Nicky Knight.
