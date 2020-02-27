MURRAY – It was goodbye, but not really.
For Lisa Shoemaker, Wednesday marked the end of her lengthy stay on the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees. Appointed in 2013, Shoemaker had also served on the board’s finance committee, as well as chair of the advisory committee of what was known as the Endowment of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, now known as the Foundation of Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
However, the end of her time on the board has led to opportunity in another area, as she accepted an offer to become senior philanthropy officer at the hospital a few days earlier.
“Now, she’s going to be working with the (Foundation) as a friend of (hospital Chief Philanthropy Officer) Keith Travis to move our Foundation forward,” said hospital CEO Jerry Penner as he recognized Shoemaker for her service. “Lisa’s been good to us since 2013 when she came on board and she has given many years of dedicated service. She not only was doing things on the endowment side, but since that time frame, she’s also been on the finance committee and, Lisa, we appreciate your diligence on the finance committee the last three years.
“We hate to say goodbye to her on the board, but she’s just transferring to another year.”
Penner said Shoemaker submitted her resignation on Feb. 17. With Shoemaker having also held the secretary position of the full board, the board’s nominating committee will have to pick a new person for that position for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year. In the meantime, current Treasurer Tony Page was elected Wednesday to handle that duty until next month.
Shoemaker said her time on the board was very educational.
“When I came on this board, I didn’t know much about this hospital and, for the first couple of months after joining the board, you’re a bit shell-shocked while trying to learn all of the different things that went on,” Shoemaker said. “Living here my whole life, I knew there was a hospital and you went there when you were sick, but I didn’t realize exactly what else was involved and, since I started on the board, it’s become a sort of passion for me. I get into arguments with people when they start talking bad about it.”
A cancer survivor, Shoemaker said the opportunity with the Foundation gives her a chance to be on the front line of the biggest fundraising mission the hospital has ever undertaken. That effort is the Enduring Hope campaign, which is geared to paving the way for a major renovation of the Regional Cancer Center MCCH runs. It is a $12 million project, and the Foundation is seeking $6 million from the community.
“So I wanted to follow my heart and help with the cancer center and anything else that comes along. Thank you for all of the support you’ve given me as well,” Shoemaker said, her final comments drawing applause from the board members.
In addition to Shoemaker’s secretary’s position going to Page, her chair’s position on the advisory committee for the Foundation is now in the hands of board member John Dale.
Meanwhile, hospital business continued and there was good news for MCCH on the financial front, as well as with its Balanced Score Card. MCCH Controller Don Futrell, subbing for Chief Financial Officer John Bradford, told the board that the hospital’s finances in January were solid as a usually reliable pattern once again held firm.
“Our revenues exceeded our budget and our expenses were below budget. Generally, when you have that kind of month, things generally turn out OK,” Futrell said. MCCH ended the month more than $200,000 ahead of budget, having now put together a strong string of positive months in the 2020 fiscal year. Highlights included acute admissions ending 8% higher than predicted, outpatient surgery volumes being finishing 5% higher and births ending 12 above budget. The birthrate indicated that perhaps the hospital’s deficit created about two years ago with the closing of the Murray Woman’s Clinic might finally be closing after the establishment of Women’s Health of Murray.
Meanwhile, the Balanced Score Card showed that patient satisfaction, long a strength for the hospital, was even stronger. For the second month in a row, it registered a 94.3, pushing the overall average to 94 for the fiscal year.
“That’s rarified air for the hospital and it shows what kind of job our team is doing,” Penner said, adding that figures for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services were released when it came to recommendations of a hospital by patients and others, resulting in 75% saying they would definitely recommend MCCH, while 77% said they would rate MCCH at a 9 or 10 on the survey offered.
“We’ve never been near that number,” Penner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.