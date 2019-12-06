MURRAY — Anybody who needs an education as to the value of the annual Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 23 Shop with a Cop event probably needed to look no farther than the outdoors section of the Murray Walmart Supercenter on Tuesday night.
It was there that Calloway County Deputy Coroner Kenny Reynolds and his two young shoppers took their partnership for the evening to a whole new level.
“That’s where they started coming alive then,” Reynolds said of his venture of guiding local underprivileged children on a shopping adventure ahead of Christmas Day. “You know what they say, give a man a fish and he eats for one day, but if you give him fishing supplies, he can eat for a lifetime. So we’ve got a tackle box, some fishing lures, hats to keep the sun out of their eyes. Oh yeah, we’ve got it going now.”
Something else happened. The children became more talkative.
“Yeah, we started talking a little bit about school and one of them started talking about how he’s in cross country and track and field stuff. We’re having a good time,” Reynolds said, relating to times he has had with his own sons. “Oh yeah, I’ve got four grandsons too, so I’m kind of used to the boys stuff. You can come through Walmart and see the fishing and outdoors things, but also talk a little about life in general as you’re going along.
“This is really good for these kids and when you get to talking with them, you’re seeing that these kids are just amazing, just great kids.”
In the last few years, Shop with a Cop has grown to the point of needing two nights to take care of the needs of local children who have been identified by the local school districts. This year, about 75 children are being served.
Kentucky Park Ranger Richard Palmer, who is handling the Calloway County Schools side of this mission, said the reason many children went shopping this year is because of the community’s help.
“We’re able to provide a lot more because more people have given to the FOP,” Palmer said. “It’s good. When you get on the phone and you talk to these people and explain what you’re there for, 99 percent of the folks are just amazed with what we’ll do for them.
“We get here and get (the families) to come in and we’ll joke around with them and their kids a little to break the ice, then we tell them what’s going to happen, and the looks on their faces, it really makes you feel good.”
Murray Police Department Officer Dan Otterson has been coordinating the Murray side of the mission for the past four years, which is also the same amount of time Palmer has coordinated the county’s end.
“Honestly, for me, it’s one of the best nights of the year. Living here and serving this community, this is what it’s all about – giving back to this community and helping give these kids and these families the chance to have a great Christmas,” said Otterson, who is the father of a 5-year-old boy. “And you know what? I’m fortunate that he’s part of this community, just as much as I am. I’m talking with kids his age a lot, and their parents. When you start thinking (about how) we’re able to help these families out and, without us, they may not be able to give (their children) a good Christmas – well, that’s the best part.”
MPD Detective Angel Clere and her husband, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Todd Clere, make sure to have their schedules clear so they can participate in this every year together.
“It’s just something we enjoy doing, and we try not to ever miss it. I can’t count the number of years we’ve done this,” Angel said of herself and Todd, who have one daughter and three grandchildren. “And to know we’re helping other kids who may not have anything (on Christmas Day) just makes us so glad to have the opportunity to help.”
Personnel from a myriad of law enforcement agencies were involved this year. Those included the Kentucky Park Service, Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Coroner’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Murray State University Police Department.
Murray State Sgt. Chris Fike said he was proud that his department has a place in this activity.
“We do have a lot of our focus on the campus and its properties, but we’re wanting to help everyone in the community whenever we have a chance,” Fike said as he and MSU Sgt. Austin Guill helped a young boy in the gaming aisle. “This also lets kids see that we’re here to help them, and that’s all of us here tonight.
“It’s awesome. Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year and it gives me a chance to participate in something I care about so much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.