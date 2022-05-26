MURRAY – Residents of South 16th Street in Murray have longed for sidewalks beside that heavily traveled road for many years. Thanks to a state grant announced Wednesday, that wish is one step closer to becoming a reality.
After appearing at the former Briggs & Stratton facility to announce the new industry Hollobus coming to town, Gov. Andy Beshear went straight to Murray City Hall to present a $500,000 ceremonial check for new sidewalks. As he made the announcement, Beshear referred to the storm debris removal and rebuilding for Mayfield, Dawson Springs and other communities affected by last December’s tornadoes.
“We’re happy to be here in Murray, to also be talking about a little bit of building, about a project that’s going to keep more of our families healthy, safe and connected,” Beshear said. “We’re here today with what’s called a TAP award, Transportation Alternatives Program, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. What it does is provide funding to improve safety and accessibility, as well as to support economic development. TAP is a federally-funded reimbursement program administered to KYTC’s Office of Local Programs. Today, we’re excited to make this first TAP award in the City of Murray, and I will tell you, I think of all we’ve given, this may be the biggest. Today we’re excited to announce a $500,000 award to the City of Murray.”
The plan is to install a sidewalk that is 6 feet wide with built-in storm drainage. The project area begins near the intersection of Coach Estates Drive and KY Route 1550 (Wiswell Road), then tracks along KY 822 (16th Street) to KY 821 (Sycamore Street), where it connects with existing sidewalks.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.75 million, of which $1.84 million is for construction, a news release said. The City of Murray is investing $550,442, as the required local match.
“That’s the ‘what’ of the project, but here’s the ‘why,’” Beshear said. “The proposed sidewalk will provide safe connections for students and families at Murray State University, Murray Elementary School, several residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes, as well as the (First Presbyterian) church. Pedestrians currently don’t have that continuous sidewalk, and this is going to make sure that you can be out there with your toddler on the tricycle and make sure that ultimately, your family gets to school, gets to a job, gets to church safely. The sidewalk will complete a vital component of the City of Murray Sidewalk Master Plan, making it easier to walk in the southern portion of the city.
Beshear said he is excited to partner with Murray on a project that had been chosen by the city as one of its top priorities.
“It’s what we’ve tried to do with other programs like the water and sewer program, where we ask communities to come together, and you pick the most pressing projects,” Beshear said. “Sometimes, the most important thing that Frankfort can do is help a good idea that you already have and not try to tell you what to do.”
“Thank you, Governor, on behalf of the City Council and the residents of Murray,” said Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. “There’s a lot of pedestrian traffic and vehicle traffic on 16th Street and there are no sidewalks once you get past Sycamore. I know these streets by name. Basically, it’s going to go from Sycamore to Glendale Road. That would be Phase 1, and if we’re fortunate enough later, when we have the opportunity for another grant, maybe we can complete that sidewalk. But we’re thrilled to get this. Honestly, we didn’t have the money to do it just right now, but this will enable us to do this.”
Rogers once again thanked Beshear and mentioned how the governor had last visited City Hall in January 2020 to present a half-million-dollar Community Development Block Grant for construction of the now-completed Fire Station 1 on South 16th Street.
“Thank you for coming down; this is twice you’ve come and brought $500,000,” Rogers said. “You’re welcome any time!”
At both the industry announcement earlier that morning and at City Hall, Beshear opened by paying tribute to Calloway County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty on May 16. The crowds at both announcements observed a moment of silence and prayer.
“I was down at the visitation this last Friday talking to his wife, Michelle, his kids and his parents, and you saw what an incredible life that he lived,” Beshear said. “You saw the respect so many different law enforcement agencies that he worked with (had for him), from the Kentucky State Police to Murray State University Police to multiple sheriff’s offices that knew of his incredible work. And in many ways, he was a conscience and a voice in our most difficult times, being KSP spokesperson after the Marshall County High School shooting and being one of the first people on site after the tornadoes. I know his loss is weighing heavily on the community, but my faith teaches me that while the body is mortal, the soul is eternal, and that our level of grief is a function of how much we loved and how much people make an impact upon those around us.”
