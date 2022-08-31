MURRAY – The Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was arraigned in Calloway District Court Tuesday.
According to a uniform citation obtained by the Ledger & Times, the Calloway County 911 Communications Center was advised Monday morning by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for a black Dodge Ram in reference to a suicidal male named Charles Sikes, who had allegedly made threats to “have a shoot out with police.” The vehicle was later spotted by the Murray Police Department headed northbound on U.S. 641. CCSO Deputy Brandon Winebarger wrote on the citation that he and Capt. Richard Steen attempted a traffic stop on Sikes’ vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 641 North and Rockhouse Road.
The subject allegedly failed to yield and continued on U.S. 641 North, eventually crossing into Marshall County before making a U-turn at Wadesboro Road. After continuing south on 641 and allegedly continuing to fail to yield to CCSO’s emergency equipment, Sikes allegedly dodged spike strips at KY 464 and U.S.641 and continued southbound on 641, still failing to yield.
Deputy Jon Michael Hill had strips set at Flint Road and KY 464, and Sikes allegedly veered toward Winebarger’s vehicle in an attempt to avoid the strips. After Sikes got back in his lane, he allegedly made an abrupt left and struck Winebarger’s cruiser in the passenger front fender. At that point, Winebarger said he initiated a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver, causing Sikes’ vehicle to overturn in the median.
Sikes was removed from the vehicle and allegedly resisted, the citation said. A Kentucky State Police trooper used a stun gun on Sikes to gain control of him, and Sikes was then transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s emergency room by Deputy Steven Oakley. A loaded handgun was later recovered from the vehicle and logged into evidence, Winebarger wrote.
Sikes is charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); three counts of resisting arrest; three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree-police officer; criminal mischief in the first degree, reckless driving, assault in the third degree-police or probation officer. He is due back in Calloway District Court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.