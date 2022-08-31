MURRAY – The Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was arraigned in Calloway District Court Tuesday.

Sikes

According to a uniform citation obtained by the Ledger & Times, the Calloway County 911 Communications Center was advised Monday morning by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for a black Dodge Ram in reference to a suicidal male named Charles Sikes, who had allegedly made threats to “have a shoot out with police.” The vehicle was later spotted by the Murray Police Department headed northbound on U.S. 641. CCSO Deputy Brandon Winebarger wrote on the citation that he and Capt. Richard Steen attempted a traffic stop on Sikes’ vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 641 North and Rockhouse Road.