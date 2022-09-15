MURRAY – The preliminary hearing for a Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was continued for the second time Wednesday.

Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, is charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); three counts of resisting arrest; three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree-police officer; criminal mischief in the first degree, reckless driving, assault in the third degree-police or probation officer. He was first scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court on Sept. 7, but requested that it be continued to later date while he was in the process of hiring an attorney.