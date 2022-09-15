MURRAY – The preliminary hearing for a Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was continued for the second time Wednesday.
Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, is charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); three counts of resisting arrest; three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree-police officer; criminal mischief in the first degree, reckless driving, assault in the third degree-police or probation officer. He was first scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court on Sept. 7, but requested that it be continued to later date while he was in the process of hiring an attorney.
A preliminary hearing is held for the prosecutor to show the residing judge that enough evidence exists to charge the defendant, and it must be held within 14 days of the defendant’s initial court appearance if the defendant is being held in jail. The hearing typically involves the prosecution calling law enforcement officers as witnesses, and the defense can cross-examine those witnesses.
Sikes has hired Benton attorney Don Thomas, but Thomas was unavailable for the scheduled hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said.
“He appeared last week for a preliminary hearing, and he told the court that he was trying to retain Mr. Thomas,” Burkeen told Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens Wednesday. “I ran into Mr. Thomas at the clerk’s office yesterday and asked him about Mr. Sikes, and he confirmed that he would be representing him. However, he (said he) would be in trial today upstairs on a Graves County case. He was going to ask if the case could be reset, and I proposed two weeks, and he didn’t have opposition to that.”
Since the Graves County Courthouse was damaged beyond repair by the Dec. 10 quad state tornado, the Calloway County Judicial Building has been providing a venue for Graves County trials. After Sikes confirmed that he agreed to the continuance, Hutchens set the hearing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
According to a uniform citation obtained by the Ledger & Times, the Calloway County 911 Communications Center was advised by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Aug 29 to be on the lookout for a black Dodge Ram in reference to a suicidal male named Charles Sikes, who had allegedly made threats to “have a shoot out with police.” The vehicle was later spotted by the Murray Police Department headed northbound on U.S. 641. CCSO Deputy Brandon Winebarger wrote on the citation that he and Capt. Richard Steen attempted a traffic stop on Sikes’ vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 641 North and Rockhouse Road.
The subject allegedly failed to yield and continued on U.S. 641 North, eventually crossing into Marshall County before making a U-turn at Wadesboro Road. After continuing south on 641 and allegedly continuing to fail to yield to CCSO’s emergency equipment, Sikes allegedly dodged spike strips at KY 464 and U.S.641 and continued southbound on 641, still failing to yield.
Deputy Jon Michael Hill had strips set at Flint Road and KY 464, and Sikes allegedly veered toward Winebarger’s vehicle in an attempt to avoid the strips, the citation said. After Sikes got back in his lane, he allegedly made an abrupt left and struck Winebarger’s cruiser in the passenger front fender. At that point, Winebarger said he initiated a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver, causing Sikes’ vehicle to overturn in the median.
Sikes was removed from the vehicle and allegedly resisted, the citation said. A Kentucky State Police trooper used a stun gun on Sikes to gain control of him, and Sikes was then transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s emergency room by Deputy Steven Oakley. A loaded handgun was later recovered from the vehicle and logged into evidence, Winebarger wrote.
In a separate case, Kentucky State Police Post 1 said in a news release that it had investigated a report it received on Aug. 29 from TCSO that Sikes had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female beginning in June 2022. The investigation led to KSP charging Sikes with five counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy. He was already lodged at the Calloway County Jail for the CCSO charges when KSP charged him with the sexual offenses.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
