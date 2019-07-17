LONG BEACH, Calif. — For the second time in seven years, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is being referred to as “national champion.”
Tuesday morning, many Murray-Calloway residents were awakening to the news that their home chamber had been named National Chamber of the Year. The Murray-Calloway Chamber bested chambers from Effingham, Illinois and Wooster, Ohio in claiming the Category national honor for small-size groups.
“We’re on cloud nine,” Murray-Calloway President and CEO Michelle Bundren said Tuesday of herself and Murray-Calloway Board Chair LaCosta Hays, who attended Monday night’s 2019 Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference, where the national titles were presented.
In addition, the Louisville Area Chamber of Commerce also won its division, giving Kentucky two national champions in 2019.
“And everyone in the Kentucky delegation jumped up and went crazy with us,” Bundren said of how some of the chambers from the Bluegrass State waved the commonwealth’s flag in celebration when both the Murray representatives and Louisville reps went to the stage to accept their trophies. “They were so elated for us and that’s a great part of all of this. The ones from Kentucky really pull hard for each other.”
Earning the title was not easy, Hays said. Both she and Bundren had to endure a grueling 45-minute interview session early Sunday morning, then nearly two full days of waiting to see if their efforts were enough. Then, there was the program itself, which kept pushing the awards further and further back in the show lineup. It was about 9 p.m. Pacific time (11 p.m. Central time) Monday when word finally began circulating of what had happened in Long Beach.
Tuesday, the moment seemed to be registering with Hays.
“What is really incredible to me is that we had so many people come up to us who said that they had been finalists a few times before now. That’s where I began to really think, ‘Oh wow! This is really a hard thing to win! We’ve done something big here,’” she said. “It’s not easy to do this and we worked hard for it.”
Meanwhile, in Paducah, a Murray native was trying to follow the awards presentation on Facebook Live. Lance Allison was once in Bundren’s position as president and CEO of the Murray-Calloway Chamber, and it was at this time in July 2012 that he was sitting at a venue in Louisville hearing Murray-Calloway’s name announced as Chamber of the Year for the first time.
“The first feeling they had was being on top of the world. The second they probably had was, ‘Did that really happen? Is this real?’” Allison said Tuesday, recalling his feelings seven years ago. “For Michelle, she’s now among her peers and they are probably looking at her a lot differently than they were before, because the chamber nationally understands that this is just massive, and that’s because people within the chamber really understand about all of the preparation and all of the work that is required to pull this off.”
To Allison’s dismay, he was not able to see the big moment happen Monday. He said he is not sure exactly what happened, but there was an interruption with his video feed. The awards had already been presented when the picture returned.
Still, live view or not, seeing his native hometown win meant the world, especially since he had played a role in the ’19 championship, providing assistance with the application process.
“They asked me some questions and I was glad to help them,” he said.
Winning national titles has become a tradition for Kentucky chambers. With Monday’s results, it is believed that Kentucky chambers have claimed at least one national Chamber of the Year honor in 13 of the past 15 years. That includes Murray’s first title in 2012 and two for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, which is led by Kirksey native Sandra Wilson.
Now, the scene will soon shift eastward back to Murray for what would seem to be a massive celebration in the making later this week. Friday night just happens to mark the 92nd annual Murray-Calloway Chamber Business Celebration, which is expected to draw more than 400 people to the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.
Tuesday night, Bundren was attending a post-awards function on the Queen Mary luxury liner that is docked at Long Beach, and she said she was expecting to bring the crystal trophy, much larger than the one Murray-Calloway claimed in 2012, to that event. She said that same trophy will have a place somewhere in the CFSB Center Friday for all to see.
“They’ve told me that I need to keep it (in Long Beach) so it can be properly engraved, but I’m saying no,” Bundren said. “I’ve told them, ‘Nope, I’m bringing it home with me because we’re going to display it at our dinner.’”
