From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:

On Wednesday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Calloway County  Dispatch was notified of a single vehicle collision involving a Calloway County Sheriff’s  Office vehicle on Highway 641 South near the Midway community. 

Preliminary investigation has indicated Deputy N. Dues was northbound on Highway 641  in a Dodge Charger when he swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The vehicle  exited the roadway, overturned, and struck a telephone pole. 

Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported Deputy Dues to  Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received  during the collision. Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by  Calloway County Emergency Management and Murray Police Department. 

