From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
On Wednesday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Calloway County Dispatch was notified of a single vehicle collision involving a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 641 South near the Midway community.
Preliminary investigation has indicated Deputy N. Dues was northbound on Highway 641 in a Dodge Charger when he swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned, and struck a telephone pole.
Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported Deputy Dues to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision. Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Emergency Management and Murray Police Department.
