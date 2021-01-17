KIRKSEY – A collision east of Kirksey on West Fork Road resulted in a local woman being taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital on Saturday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, CCSO deputies responded to the 1000 block of West Fork Road for a report of a single vehicle injury collision. Upon their arrival, they located a blue Dodge Ram that had overturned.
The preliminary investigation indicated that Danielle Davenport, 28, of Murray, was driving a blue 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 eastbound on West Fork Road when, for reasons believed to be related to deer in the roadway, she swerved, causing her truck to hit a guardrail. The truck van overturned down an embankment.
Davenport was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to MCCH for treatment of serious injuries sustained during the collision.
CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
