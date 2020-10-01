DEXTER – A Dexter man died Thursday night about half an hour after he crashed his SUV and was thrown from the vehicle, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the CCSO responded to Roosevelt Road near the intersection of East Walnut Street in Dexter for a report of a single vehicle collision. Upon their arrival, they located a red Ford Explorer off the roadway.
Chief Deputy Jody Cash said preliminary investigation indicates Ernie K. Lowe, 56, of Dexter, was driving westbound on Roosevelt Road when his vehicle partially exited the right side of the roadway. He then overcorrected, at which point his vehicle exited the left side of the roadway and traveled down a steep embankment. Lowe was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision and was ejected from the vehicle. Preliminary investigation also indicates possible contributing factors to the collision are use of a cell phone and intoxication.
Lowe was transported by Murray-Calloway County Ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries received during the collision. He was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m. by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
CCSO was assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department. Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to encourage motorists to wear their seat belt, refrain from using mobile communication devices while driving and always drive sober.
