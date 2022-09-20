Sister Act

Travonda Vaughn as Deloris Van Cartier, right, meets Mother Superior (Kathy Bodine) at the convent where she will be hiding from gangsters in Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Sister Act.” The musical is based on the hit 1992 Whoopi Goldberg comedy of the same name and opens Friday.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park presents the hit musical comedy “Sister Act” starting Friday.

The show is based on the 1992 hit movie of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. The synopsis on the Playhouse website reads, “When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at offs with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, ‘Sister Act’ is chock full of amazing roles for a diverse cast of all ages.”