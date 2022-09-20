MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park presents the hit musical comedy “Sister Act” starting Friday.
The show is based on the 1992 hit movie of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. The synopsis on the Playhouse website reads, “When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at offs with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, ‘Sister Act’ is chock full of amazing roles for a diverse cast of all ages.”
The lyrics for the songs were written by Glenn Slater, and the music is by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, best known for “Little Shop of Horrors” and Disney animated movies like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.” The show’s book is by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane. According to Playbill.com, it had a regional premiere in 2006 in Pasadena, California, which was followed by London’s original West End production in June 2009. It later came to New York, and in 2011, the Broadway production was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
Longtime Playhouse musician, director and board member Stephen Keene is directing the show.
“I was on the committee that selected this show last year, and originally, I was not going to be directing it, but the person that was going to direct it moved away,” he said. “(Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope) asked me if I was interested, and my reply was (that of all the shows this) season, this would have been my first choice to direct. So it ended up being a good situation.”
The original movie featured reworkings of Motown songs with new religiously themed lyrics, but Keene said the show contains only original songs.
“None of the songs that are in the movie are in this show, but the storyline is still pretty much the same,” he said. “The music is very, very high-energy, and some of it, of course, is very touching and kind of helps tell the story as we go through the main character running from thugs and being hidden in the convent by the police. So it’s a fun story and the music is really good.”
Deloris is played by Travonda Vaughn, and Georgeann Ingram, Laynie Mitchell and Sarah Cunningham play some of the nuns she befriends in the convent. Kathy Bodine plays the intimidating Mother Superior, and Keene said it is her first Playhouse production.
Keene said that after starring in “Chicago” more than a decade ago, this is only Vaughn’s second Playhouse show, and she is doing a fantastic job.
“She was Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in ‘Chicago,’” Keene said. “That was probably 15 years ago, and I directed it. She was in that and hasn’t been on the stage since, but came out and auditioned for this, so we’re excited to have her back.”
Vaughn said she is originally from South Fulton, Tennessee and moved to Murray after graduating from Murray State University. She said she is excited to making her return to Playhouse.
“The show is going to be a fun show,” she said. “I am playing Deloris, and she’s a little, feisty singer who’s hiding in the convent and making waves with the nuns. I’m loving the songs … Delores is fabulous. The rest of the cast has been fun to work with, and the nuns ensemble has been great to sing with. I have two backup singers, Tina (Lucy Mitchell) and Michelle (Mallory Hunt) who start the show with me, and they are great. They have some great dance moves that they’re going to display. It’s been a great, fun production and the cast and Playhouse in the Park, overall, have been great.”
The show plays Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m. and there will be 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sundays. For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
