MURRAY — The KenLake Region chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday by continuing in its mission of building beds for kids in the region that need them.
Julie Morris, president of the KenLake Chapter, said they were aiming to complete 15 beds on Saturday, and had completed 212 beds throughout the year. She said the group had seen good turnouts at each of their builds throughout the region, and there were even new faces lending a hand on Saturday.
“Today is our first-year anniversary and we will be building 15 bunk beds for kids who are sleeping in the floor in Calloway, Graves and Marshall Counties,” Morris said.
She said there had been 10 builds throughout the year, with all of those beds going to kids in the region in need of them. She said the organization and other similar chapters had been springing up across the country, and that it was a mission she was happy to be undertaking with so many likeminded volunteers.
“We have about 25 volunteers here today,” Morris said. “We have people from Benton and a lot of people from Calloway – a lot of different churches and groups that have heard about us through Facebook.”
Morris said there were a lot of organizations working to address the issues of hunger or poverty in the region, but there were few offering assistance to kids who found themselves sleeping on the floor.
“There are so many great organizations that provide food, clothes, toys and other things,” Morris said. “This is pretty much the only national organization that provides beds for kids. It is definitely a need. In just the year, we have delivered 212 beds.
“It is a need people don’t think about, and it is one they are usually flabbergasted (about) when I tell them about. We still have 40 on our list right now that are still waiting for beds.”
Morris said she had plans to keep going with the organization.
“As long as God will let me,” she said. “This is set up to outlive us; there are people in place and organizations to take things on should something change for me.”
While the majority of the day was spent building beds to complete the mission of the group, volunteers did break for a time to enjoy a celebration in the form of some cupcakes as well.
