MURRAY – Locals are warned to drive carefully today after a burst of winter weather dropped freezing rain and sleet in the area Wednesday night.
Justin Holland, the National Weather Service Paducah office’s official government weather observer for Murray, said that while flash floods had already been a concern, the forecast took a sudden turn Wednesday morning for more wintry conditions that evening. The NWS eventually issued a winter storm warning shortly after noon. Once the precipitation began, surfaces started to freeze pretty quickly, he said.
Luckily, Holland said the hazardous conditions are not expected to last very long.
“It will warm up (Thursday) and it will get above freezing,” Holland said. “So anything on the roads and the steps and decks will probably melt by mid-morning. Then we’ll have some plain rain in the afternoon before it changes back over to a mixed bag Thursday night with some additional small accumulation. I think the roads will be pretty good Friday.”
The winter storm warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.