MURRAY – Although the project to reopen the Central Park swimming pools is about a week behind schedule, the general contractor and City of Murray are still hoping to open by Memorial Day or soon after.
Steele & Allbritten Plumbing and Electric is the general contractor on the project, and co-owner Justin Pounds said the crew is trying to meet the city’s target date of May 30, Memorial Day, but the timeline will depend on all supplies arriving on time. Considering how all contractors and practically every other type of business have been hampered by supply chain issues since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no guarantees.
“We feel like we’re going to run about one week behind,” Pounds said. “There is potential to make that up, but due to some scheduling with some materials and stuff like that, it’s just going to depend on if they land on time. We have another vendor that’s scheduled the week prior to opening. I think they’re scheduled for approximately the 20th of May, so it’s going to kind of depend on if we hit that (date) with them where we’re ready for them on the 20th. If not, we might see a little delay.”
The crew started the job by excavating around each of the three pools and removing the concrete and existing piping underneath the surface. Pounds said the crew is currently about 60% finished with replacing the piping. Workers have also removed portions of the old fiberglass and vinyl liner to check the condition of the original pool surface so they could make sure there were no major deficiencies. They also had to remove portions that had pool piping integrated into it in order to repair and replace some of that piping. Pounds said workers also demolished all the existing pool equipment in the equipment room and removed part of the pools’ bottoms to make changes to the main drain as required by building codes.
The pool liner company that Steele & Allbritten has hired is scheduled to be on site next week to begin the approximately three-week process of removing the remnants of the old liners and preparing the concrete surface to receive the new liner, Pounds said. As with every construction job in recent months, the company has had to be nimble and maneuver through unexpected delays along the way.
“Outside a lot of logistical work, chasing materials (is tough) in this day and age,” Pounds said. “We’ve had to pivot to a couple of different vendors because they couldn’t provide materials. That’s one thing that’s got us held up on a big portion of excavation we have to do, because we’re waiting on these seals that seal the pipe through the passage of concrete. After waiting a month for one vendor, we had to go back and order those from another vendor. We actually have (those items) on order from two different vendors now to see who gets it here first.”
Pounds said the company also waited at least a month for some piping to be delivered, but they did have enough at first to get started. That final shipment of pipes did arrive last week, though. He said another delay was caused by the fact that the purchasing process for the piping and equipment took about a week-and-a-half longer than anticipated. Despite those challenges, Pounds said most of the job has fallen within the timeline goal.
“That (purchasing delay) kind of slowed us down at the start, but we think all our vendors are going to come through and get us that equipment,” Pounds said. “We feel like everybody’s going to come through, but May is going to be very, very busy.”
Meanwhile, the project to install lights at the Bee Creek Soccer Complex has faced delays considerably longer than the pool. Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said Groves Electrical Services of Madisonville has been waiting for quite a few weeks to receive a shipment of light poles to get started on the biggest portion of the project. In the meantime, they have been working on the underground wiring and anything that could be done ahead of the pole delivery.
Rogers said the contractor has agreed to prioritize and complete the largest field as soon as the poles are manufactured and delivered. He said some groups have already been playing soccer at the complex, so they told the city they would prefer that the major portion of the work be done during a break in the season if possible.
