MURRAY – The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly has paid a lot of attention to higher education, filing more than four times as usual in university-related bills, Murray State University’s government liaison reported recently.
During March’s quarterly Murray State Board of Regents meeting, Murray State Executive Director for Government and Institutional Relations Jordan Smith said he, President Bob Jackson and others had been attending weekly meetings with the Council on Postsecondary Education and legislators to advocate for priorities like pensions, asset preservation and maintenance needs and reauthorization for university bonding and performance bonding. As of March 11, the House and Senate had filed about 120 bills impacting higher education. When asked by Faculty Regent Melony Shemberger if that is much larger than usual, Smith estimated that a typical session would have an average of around 30 postsecondary education-related bills filed.
“Many of them aren’t moving, but that shows you how higher education has been really at the forefront of this legislative session,” Smith said. Earlier in the day, Jackson said he believed this year could turn out to be the best budget for higher education in 25 years.
Smith said the Senate version of the 2022-24 budget includes a base appropriation for Murray State of $46.6 million for the first fiscal year and $49.6 million for the second, with debt service additions built into that. He said the House budget has a $48 million base appropriation for both fiscal years. As a point of comparison, Smith said the university is currently operating with a $47 million base appropriation for 2021-22.
The House budget includes $981,000 in additional pension assistance for which Smith, Jackson and others at Murray State have advocated, but the Senate version does not, Smith said. He said the difference has to do with the House and Senate’s differing fiscal analyses of House Bill 8, which was passed last year to assist universities and other quasi-state agencies with increasing pension costs.
“The House analysis focuses on what we actually paid, and they want to fund 100% of our employee contribution,” Smith said. “The Senate has a different calculation on that. Those differences in the pension costs for us will be hammered out in this Conference Committee.”
Smith said the Senate budget contains $97.3 million in performance funding for all the state’s universities, while the house version has $67 million. He said it remains to be seen from the CPE what Murray State‘s specific allocation would be, but the early estimates are anywhere from $1.5 million to $2.5 million of non-recurring funds if the Senate version is passed.
The Senate budget provides a Bucks for Brains which is a $20 million funding pool among the comprehensive of universities for the biennium, with the research universities having their own funding pool of $50 million, Smith said. Statutorily, these funds may only be used for endowments for initiatives in the STEM + H (science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health) fields. The House budget includes only $30 million for both comprehensive and research universities, Smith said.
Smith said he is grateful to all the deans for working closely with him and the administration to analyze how all the proposed bills would affect different divisions of Murray State because it makes the university more successful when everyone can work together toward common funding goals. He also thanked legislators for the Murray State service region, including Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray), Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield), Majority Floor Leader Rep. Steven Rudy (R-Paducah), Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) and Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson)
“This isn’t just lip service,” Smith said. “They really go to bat for us. This is something not all universities have. Some universities have not-so-positive relationships with their legislators, and sometimes those legislators are actively not supportive of their universities, but that’s not the case for our region.”
