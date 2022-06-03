MURRAY – The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council announced Thursday that they have selected Steve Smith as the school’s new principal for the 2022-23 school year.
Smith has spent the last five years as the assistant principal at CCHS. Before becoming an administrator, Smith was an English teacher at CCHS and served as golf coach, baseball coach and assistant girls basketball coach. He taught for seven years at Trigg County Middle School before coming to Calloway in 2000.
“We have an outstanding faculty, a wonderful student body, and a supportive community,” Smith said. “I am humbled and excited for this opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started.”
“We are excited to announce Mr. Smith as our new principal at CCHS,” Superintendent Tres Settle said. “We had a very strong applicant pool, and I am confident that he will do a great job. The SBDM council was diligent in the establishment of the criteria for the new principal and stayed true those standards throughout the selection process. I was very pleased with the SBDM council and their work that they put into this process.”
Smith is a Murray State University alum, and he has two daughters. Ainsley will be a sophomore at Murray State this fall, and Brooklyn will be a sophomore at CCHS. Smith will begin as principal on July 1.
