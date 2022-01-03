MURRAY – Anyone who has been on the south side of town in the past three weeks may have noticed the Dream Machine, a brightly-colored tour bus brandished with the handwritten dreams of people from across the country – everything from being a professional freestyle motocross rider to finishing college to making the world a better place.
Emilee James of Murray had seen the bus around town and knew her 8-year-old son Lane Whitehead would be excited to see it. One evening, while heading to a Christmas gathering, the pair spotted the flamboyant motor coach parked at Murray Inn and Art Gallery. Whitehead couldn’t wait to get a closer look and wasted no time accepting the brightly displayed invitation to write his own dream on the bus.
Before he could finish writing out his dream, Rocket and other team members walked over to talk to the boy and his mother. James said she was most impressed with the group’s sincerity.
“It is a breath of fresh air to see that there are still people out there who do good things with no strings attached,” she said.
The Dream Machine is the brainchild of social media influencer Charlie Jabaley, aka Charlie Rocket, who made a name for himself in the music industry.
“He’s been No. 1 on the charts with different artists and won Grammys,” according to Dream Machine Tour Manager Isaac Weinn.
Everything changed for Rocket when, at the age of 27, he found himself in poor health, fighting a brain tumor that almost took his life. Weinn said that health scare motivated Rocket to create the Dream Machine and dedicate his life to traveling around the country making people’s dreams come true.
Rocket, who was not available to be interviewed for this story, created the Nevada-based Dream Machine Foundation, , to accept the donations that fund the Dream Machine. The foundation is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
“We are all about bringing optimism and delusional positivity to a situation,” Weinn said.
Making dreams come true is no small task, and Rocket does not do it all alone. The Dream Machine team consists of 11 people, including Rocket and his best friend since childhood, Langford Hutcherson.
Of the group, Weinn said, “We’re a lot of early-20-year-old kids who understand social media and know how to story-tell. A big chunk of what we do is utilizing social media to tell people’s stories.”
Weinn said that, historically, Dream Machine has focused on helping people who are going through tough times, such as people with rare medical conditions or the homeless.
“We ask them, ‘What are your dreams?’ and then find ways to raise money through our social media audience – which we call the Army of Love – to support these people,” Weinn said. “We make their dreams come true in a matter of days.”
Weinn explained how the Dream Machine team decided to come to Kentucky. Prior to the Dec. 10 tornados, the team planned on spending the holidays in Florida. The team had only been in Miami for nine days when someone suggested the team should come to Kentucky.
“We were going to do a six-week tour, starting in LA and finishing in Miami,” Weinn said. “We had never even thought about doing a disaster relief fund, but Charlie said he had a feeling that we were needed in Kentucky, a ‘calling’ that we should go there.”
With that, the team packed up and headed for western Kentucky.
“Everyone was so excited to come here and to use what we’d built to help people that truly were in need,” Weinn said. “The first day we pulled into town, we were speechless. … It’s hard to articulate (the level of devastation). … It doesn’t get any easier. We haven’t gotten used to it, and we’ve been going every single day for two weeks now.
“Our whole goal was to get $1 million, and we hit that on Day 10. Andy Frisella (another social media influencer) called up Charlie (and asked), ‘How much do you have to go to get to a million?’ Charlie said ‘$150,000,’ and Andy said ‘All right, I’ll cover it.’ So, on Day 10, we hit $1 million.”
The team is not stopping there.
“Now, we’re shooting for $1.5 million,” Weinn said on Saturday. “We’ve already hit our goal of $1 million, but that doesn’t mean that we call it quits and sit back and relax. We’re putting up videos as we speak. There’s a video that we just uploaded about 20 minutes ago that’s doing pretty well and going pretty viral. I’m sure in the next few hours, we’ll really start to see the donations coming in.”
The team has handed out over $500,000 to the people of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, including $150,000 on Friday. That was the most money the organization has ever given out in one day, Weinn said.
Concerning any remaining funds, Weinn said. “We’re still going to be working with local people in town here to make sure that all of the funds get disbursed even after we’re gone. Our tour is ending next Friday but we’re very mobile in the country and if we need to we’ll come back… We’re trying to build local connections and so we can build trust with people so that if they call us (we can respond promptly). Thanks to technology if someone says, ‘Hey, I have this person who needs help,’ we can give them $20,000 (and record it) through FaceTime and wire them the money the next day. That’s a very normal thing for our foundation.
“Life is all about opportunity. Right now, we’re in a position where we can put in a couple hours of work today and we can dramatically affect two to three to four families’ lives tomorrow. All 10 of us are really aware of that and that’s why we do work seven days a week and on holidays; we’re not really inclined to go home or stop.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.