MAYFIELD – The City of Mayfield and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have worked out plans to reopen a number of key highways and streets in downtown Mayfield. Many of the highway connecting points in downtown Mayfield have been blocked since a tornado ripped through the city in early December.
Some of the highway and street closures are were initially to reduce traffic flow through the city to facilitate ramped-up debris removal work by contractors and by debris removal contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Some of the streets were blocked due to the instability of structures along the roadway.
The streets are being reopened to allow more public access to businesses that have reopened in the downtown area.
Specifically, KY 58/KY 80/Broadway has reopend between Eighth Street and Sixth Street. The U.S. 45 one-way sections along Seventh Street and Eighth Street from Paducah to and from downtown Mayfield are open to the intersection with Broadway. However, the sections of one-way U.S. 45 that run along Seventh Street and Eighth Street running between Broadway and Water Street remain closed until further notice.
Most of the intersections along this reopened area will be all-way stops until further notice.
