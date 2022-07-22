MAYFIELD – The City of Mayfield and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have worked out plans to reopen a number of key highways and streets in downtown Mayfield. Many of the highway connecting points in downtown Mayfield have been blocked since a tornado ripped through the city in early December.

Some of the highway and street closures are were initially to reduce traffic flow through the city to facilitate ramped-up debris removal work by contractors and by debris removal contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.