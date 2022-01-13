MURRAY – As construction on the Calloway County Public Library expansion continues, crews are preparing to demolish the building’s current meeting room and front of the lobby next week.
During Tuesday’s CCPL Board of Trustees meeting, 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim provided his monthly progress report on the expansion, which is expected to be complete by this time next year. He said that since last month, Bill Adams Construction had installed a security site fence, excavated the building foundation and poured 184 linear feet of cement for the new foundation. He said 112 feet of stem wall had also been poured and resistance piers had been installed to support the existing building. He said mat foundations had also been excavated, and steel has been installed and concrete has been poured at the northwest corner of the construction site.
“Stem wall construction, including forming and steel reinforcing, is ongoing, and that will be ongoing for another month or so, I’d say,” Cottongim said. “Adams Construction was starting to prepare for demolition, and (Owner/Vice President/Project Manager John Hale) updated us today that is going to start on Monday.”
Cottongim said the crew should be able to start setting steel soon. He said that while the schedule is not far off course, it might not be possible to finish the project before the end of 2022.
“As you know, the schedule was extended by 20 days, so right now, per contract, (the completion date) is Dec. 21,” Cottongim said. “(Hale) feels like right now, he’s probably two weeks behind that. We’ve had a lot of rain here in the last month, so we will get that in front of you with documentation of those delays.”
After Trustee Debbie Bell asked, Cottongim explained that construction projects typically have extra days already built into the contract for bad weather, but December had an unusually high amount of rain. He said contractors use Western Kentucky University’s Kentucky Mesonet website for documentation purposes.
“We have that built into our specs, but this is above and beyond and (the contractor) has to document it if it’s above and beyond,” Cottongim said. “So for each month, you’ll have a certain amount of rain days in this area. That’s standard and that’s what’s in the contract and the bid documents. Anything above that, he has to prove, so if he says, ‘Chris, we were looking for six days of rain this month but we got eight,’ he has to give me the stats on those days and how much rain we got.”
After postponing for several months due to difficulty getting all the trustees at the same meeting, the board elected officers. Riley Ramsey, Vonnie Hays-Adams and Bell were re-elected board president, treasurer and secretary, respectively.
The board also voted to approve Pay Application 5 ($116,277.05) for the expansion project and Change Order 5 ($365,901.88) and 6 ($768).
