The Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago Tuesday inspired one of the most famous American war songs.
The hit tune has a Murray connection, too.
The Sunday morning air raid that plunged the U.S. into World War II naturally canceled church services all over the sprawling Navy base and the dozens of warships at anchor. So Chaplain Howell Forgy of the cruiser New Orleans encouraged his flock to “praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.”
Forgy had left the pulpit at Murray First Presbyterian to join the Navy in 1940. His book, “…And Pass the Ammunition,” contains one of the most detailed accounts of the date President Franklin D. Roosevelt said would “live in infamy.”
Forgy’s story is in my book, “Kentuckians and Pearl Harbor: Stories from the Day of Infamy,” which the University Press of Kentucky published last year.
Forgy, a New Jersey native, began Dec. 7, 1941, daydreaming about Murray and the church. He was still in his bunk just before 8 a.m.—nearly noon in Murray – when swarms of enemy war planes unleashed a lethal rain of bombs and torpedoes on Pearl Harbor.
Forgy figured that church was just letting out in Murray. In his book, he wrote of the faithful: “high-school teachers, college professors, farmers in their Sunday bests and squeaky shoes, the village merchants and their wives milling about on the lawn of the little red brick church.”
While many other ships and crew were lost in the attack, the New Orleans suffered no casualties and only slight damage from bomb fragments.
Anyway, at first, Lt. Forgy didn’t get credit for saying “praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.” The distinction went to Capt. William A. Maguire, a Catholic priest and chaplain of the whole Pacific Fleet.
Maguire appeared on the cover of the Nov. 2, 1942, issue of LIFE magazine. By then, Kay Kyser and his orchestra had popularized the song, whose lyrics were written by Frank Loessner:
“Down went the gunner, and the gunner’s mate
Up jumped the sky pilot, gave the boys a look
And manned the gun himself as he laid aside the Book, shouting
‘Praise the Lord, and pass the ammunition! Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition!
Praise the Lord, and pass the ammunition and we’ll all stay free!’”
In the story, Capt. Maguire admitted he didn’t recall “putting into words the now famous slogan,” though he later hedged, “If I said it, nobody could have heard me in the din of battle. But I certainly felt what that statement stresses.” At any rate, the magazine story said Maguire braved “a blistering fire, yet managed “to reach his own ship where he took up a battle station in the stern of the vessel.”
Doubtless, LIFE editors were embarrassed on Nov. 1 when the Associated Press double-scooped the magazine. One wire story had Forgy ‘fessing up to coining the phrase; another one had Maguire repeating that he couldn’t recall saying “Praise the Lord…” and vehemently denying he shot any gun.
In a joint interview, “the Fighting Priest of Pearl Harbor” and Bishop John F. O’Hara, the American Catholic Church’s military ordinate, stressed that “international law and the Geneva Convention” forbad chaplains from fighting.
They agreed to meet the press “to affirm the truth.”
The AP story that named the 34-year-old Forgy as the phrase’s source, quoted him: “The boys were getting dog-tired, All I did was slap them on the backs and smilingly say, ‘Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition, boys.’”
Not everybody liked the song. Some Seattle men of the cloth panned it as “a jazz tune of blasphemy against Christ and the church,” the British United Press reported. “Clerics of several faiths made public statements which held the song as sacrilegious.”
Focusing on Forgy, the pastors insisted that “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition” was an expression “unbecoming to a member of the clergy.’”
Like Maguire, Forgy knew not to handle any ammunition or shoot at an enemy. But the Rev. Robert T. McFarlane, Presbyterian chaplain for the Army, admonished, “The only ammunition of a chaplain is prayer with and for our men in the service. His only weapon is the cross, for spiritual and moral welfare of those men.” McFarlane chided, “When he starts passing the ammunition he becomes subject to the same treatment as regular prisoners of war and is not then classed as a non-combatant.”
Baptist pastor Ralph E. Knudson said the song seemed “a bit irreverent and certainly does not help either the war or religion.” The Reverend Carl H. Sandren, a Lutheran, added his disapprobation to criticism from a dozen other ministers. He harrumphed that “Praise the Lord” was “too indicative of our modern paganism and is in sharp contrast to songs out of other wars such as our national anthem and ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’.”
But the song earned plaudits from some other congregants and clergy. For the rest of the war, the flock at Denver’s Liberal Church recited the Lord’s Prayer and sang “Praise the Lord” at the end of every service. At a Brooklyn temple, a cantor who usually sang “O Jerusalem” as a standby made “Praise the Lord” part of the service.
Meanwhile, John O’Donnell, the New York Daily News’ Washington correspondent, knew a juicy story when he saw one and jumped on the “Praise the Lord” flap. He claimed, tongue-in-cheek, that the dispute over who said, “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition” promised “to become as historic as the Bacon-Shakespeare feud.” Besides, the Office of War Information’s blessing on the “ripsnorting battle hymn of the Navy” was “crescendoing back on the ear drums of the” OWI “with a dull, if not sickening, thud.”
Never mind that Maguire and Forgy did not fire a gun, touch a single shell or compose a single word in “Praise the Lord.” Because the song said a “sky pilot” became a combatant in the heat of battle, the OWI found “itself in the dilemma of sanctioning an act by a chaplain in direct violation of Navy regulations, as well as the Geneva Convention.”
An OWI spokesperson defended the agency, advising O’Donnell, “We’re not interested in the authorship of the chaplain’s phrase…It’s the song itself that the Office of War Information endorsed. The song has guts. It isn’t namby-pamby and doesn’t stink like most of the stuff that has been written since we entered the war.” The OWI official posited that “although a chaplain might be ethically a non-combatant, he would be allowed to take care of himself in a case ‘of self-defense.’”
Captain R.D. Workman, the Navy’s chief of chaplains, said the civilian was dead wrong. “We operate as clergymen and under the Geneva Convention,” he lectured. “We wear the Cross of the Church upon our sleeves. We are non-combatants.” Workman was most worried that the fighting chaplain in the song would hand the Japanese “the opportunity to say we have thrown over the Geneva Convention and that they can now do anything they want with our prisoners.”
He cited a chaplain on Guam, which fell to the Japanese on Dec. 11, 1941. “The last we heard of him, he was all right, treated according to the rules of the Geneva Convention,” McFarlane said. “What do you think is apt to happen to him now?”
Ultimately the controversy faded, and the tune ended up one of the most popular American songs of World War II. “Praise the Lord” stayed on Variety magazine’s “10 Best Sellers” list for three months, according to Kathleen E.R. Smith’s “God Bless America: Tin Pan Alley Goes to War.” More than 450,000 copies of sheet music sold in two months and, for a while at least, seemed to be Tin Pan Alley’s best shot of repeating the success of George M. Cohan’s “Over There,” World War I America’s most popular tune, the author added.
Berry Craig is a professor emeritus of history at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and a master’s in journalism from Murray State University. Besides Kentuckians and Pearl Harbor, Craig is the author of six more books and the co-author of two more—all on Kentucky history. More can be learned about his book “Kentuckians and Pearl Harbor” at www.kentuckypress.com/9781949669275/kentuckians-and-pearl-harbor.
