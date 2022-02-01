MURRAY – As the Omicron surge has boomed in Calloway County, local pediatricians have observed changes in the symptoms COVID-positive children are reporting. Those tell-tale symptoms that have long been associated with the disease are no longer as common.
Among them was Dr. Taylor Gilbert, who recently joined Murray Pediatrics by way of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she completed her residency in 2020 and thereafter practiced until July.
“All of my practice has been in COVID times,” Gilbert said of her career thus far. Drawing on that experience treating pediatric COVID patients from the beginning of the pandemic at a major children’s hospital, she has observed notable changes in the kids she sees with COVID.
“We were seeing mostly congestion and coughing and fever,” Gilbert said. “More recently, with the Omicron variant, sore throat has been a big component of it and headache also, which is very similar to strep. That’s mostly in the school-age (kids) and teenagers.”
Dr. Joyce Hughes of Village Medical has made similar observations regarding recent changes in symptoms.
“They say that the Delta strain was a little lower in the lung,” Hughes said. “This strain is more upper respiratory, which is true and why we’re seeing (sore) throat (as a symptom).”
According to Hughes, the most common complaint aside from a sore throat is headache, noting, “‘It’s the worst headache I’ve ever had,’ they’ll say.’”
“They do have some diarrhea with this strain – some tummy ache and diarrhea,” Hughes added. “The three main ones are terrible headache, sore throat and then they start running fever, then the congestion starts. … The bottom line is that kids do really well. They just feel bad for a couple of days or so and then have symptoms more of a cold and it runs its course.”
Hughes and Gilbert remarked that symptoms in younger children are often different, presenting commonly with congestion and a barking, croupe-like cough.
Both doctors also noted they are not seeing many kids sick with flu.
“From what I’ve heard from others doctors here, we saw some of that earlier in the winter – November, December – but I haven’t seen a case since I started in the past couple of weeks,” Gilbert said.
Dr. Heath Cates, also of Murray Pediatrics, offered additional insights.
“We are seeing some exam findings typical for strep throat infection,” Cates said. “We have learned over the last few weeks during this surge that a lot of patients who test positive for COVID will present with these symptoms and, sometimes, even have a positive strep test.”
Cates noted, however, that the rapid strep tests used at Murray Pediatrics are so sensitive that they may report false-positives.
“Due to seeing these changes, we are judicious with testing,” Cates said. “(We are) trying to make sure we don’t mistake early COVID as possibly strep, as is sometimes easy to do when you’re seeing these symptoms and possibly a positive strep test.”
Likewise, Hughes said her practice is also testing anyone with symptoms because “it’s so rampant.”
“Almost everyone I’ve seen has COVID,” she said. “Everybody.”
Hughes added, “Mostly, we make sure we test them to, one, make sure we can monitor them, and two, we can keep them from going back to school, and keep them quarantined to try to decrease the spread.”
“Early evidence (suggests) this variant begins replicating in the throat, rather than the nasal passages like prior variants,” Cates said. “Due to this, our nurses and providers are changing our test swabbing technique to include a swab of the throat first then the nostrils.”
“With this updated technique, we are less likely to be getting falsely negative results, especially with the available rapid testing,” Cates added.
Hughes said that she tells parents to keep their kids away from others until test results come back. Fortunately, both practices report getting results on PCR tests back the next day. Hughes said her practice performs rapid COVID tests, and any negative is followed with a PCR test.
“We have always recommended for anyone with a negative COVID test result who is experiencing symptoms to get a repeat test in 2-3 days,” Cates said. “This is becoming especially pertinent with changes in how this virus is behaving, especially when we’re talking about rapid tests, and with self-testing at home.”
None of the doctors said they have had patients whose illnesses were severe enough to hospitalize, but Cates noted that pediatric hospitalizations for COVID are at an all-time high.
“Every measure we take toward protecting this at-risk group, comes with the weight of some degree of collateral impact,” Cates said. “My message is, ‘Stay the course.’ These layered mitigation measures – getting vaccinated/boosted, masking in public, social distancing when possible, isolating when symptomatic and getting tested – aid in our effort to halt transmission and protect those that are still unfortunately too young to be vaccinated and those at risk for severe disease.”
