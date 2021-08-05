MURRAY —An Almo man facing multiple charges, including murder, in the March death of a Murray State student made a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Julius Sotomayor Jr., 22, appeared via virtual communications from the Calloway County Jail. His attorney, Shannon Powers, was unavailable Wednesday because he was having to tend to another defendant’s case in Christian County.
With Powers not in Murray, Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson opted to continue Sotomayor’s case and set an Oct. 21 date for the next status hearing. However, while activity may have been sparse Wednesday, there was still some discussion in open court.
Cheri Riedel, who is head of the Murray office of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, was available as counsel for Sotomayor and noted that Powers had informed her that some discovery in the case (which is a legal term for “evidence”) had not been turned over to the defense. In Kentucky, Kentucky Revised Statutes call for this evidence to be made available to both the defense and the prosecution.
Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said that evidence is still being examined by investigators with the Kentucky State Police Crime Laboratory in Frankfort, as well as the prosecution. He said that evidence will be turned over to the defense once it has been examined.
Riedel also informed Jameson that it is her understanding that, during the next appearance for Sotomayor, Powers intends to submit a motion to reduce his bond. Shortly after Sotomayor was arrested, Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens set that bond at $1 million.
During Sotomayor’s preliminary hearing in early April, Powers hinted that he would be seeking to reduce that bond once the case was at the circuit level.
Sotomayor is charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence, all in connection to the death of Sarah Townsend, 21, a Murray State student from Farmville, Virginia.
Townsend’s body was discovered on the morning of March 26 in a ditch near the intersection of Fox Road and McCuiston Drive near the Cherry Corner community of Calloway County about four miles southeast of Murray. In the April prelim, Kentucky State Police Post 1 Detective Trevor Pervine testified that Townsend’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds evident; an autopsy at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville later confirmed that gunshots caused her death.
Pervine also said that the investigation eventually led to the belief that Sotomayor was the last person to have seen Townsend alive. He was arrested early on the morning of March 27, less than 24 hours after Townsend’s body was discovered, at his home in Almo. Townsend’s vehicle was allegedly located on the property of the residence.
•••
Another case in the Calloway court system appears to be headed for trial.
Kevin Scott Fleming is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl several years ago at the Playhouse in the Park in Murray. The alleged victim, now grown, came forward in 2018, 13 years after the incident allegedly occurred. The woman’s identity has been withheld.
On Tuesday, Burkeen said the final pre-trial conference in the case was conducted in front of Jameson and nothing had changed. Earlier this year, there had been indications from Fleming’s attorney, Travis Lock of Bowling Green, that a settlement in the case might be in the works ahead of a trial but that has not come to fruition and Burkeen indicated that it appears that avenue has now closed.
Trial is set to begin on Sept. 8 in Calloway Circuit Court. Fleming is charged with sodomy in the first degree and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. It is believed, according to court records, that the alleged victim was helping with set design at PIP when the alleged incident occurred. Fleming was also named in the records as being someone who worked backstage with sets and other jobs at PIP.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
