MURRAY — The defendants in a pair of high-profile criminal cases made their first appearances Tuesday afternoon in Calloway Circuit Court.
Julius Sotomayor Jr., 22, of Almo, was arraigned in front of Judge James T. Jameson. He is charged with murder in the death of a Murray State University student in March.
Sarah Townsend, 21, died on or about March 26. An autopsy examination in Madisonville determined that she had died after receiving multiple gunshot wounds.
Sotomayor was arrested about 24 hours after Townsend’s body was discovered by a passerby on Fox Road about four miles southeast of Murray. This came after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office requested that Kentucky State Police take over the case.
KSP Detective Trevor Pervine testified in April during a preliminary hearing that Sotomayor became the primary suspect in the case because of interviews that he and other detectives were able to have with close acquaintances of Townsend once her identity had been confirmed. For several hours, law enforcement had asked for assistance from the public in determining the identity of the victim.
KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that it was that afternoon that Murray State University Police Department officers were informed that an employee at a business had not reported for work. It was from that investigation that Townsend’s identify was confirmed.
In addition to murder, Sotomayor is charged with theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence. He has been incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail since his arrest on a $1 million cash bond imposed by Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens.
In addition, Kya Christian Nelson., 19, of Racine, Wisconsin, also made his initial appearance Tuesday. Nelson is charged with making false reports that indicated harmful incidents were in progress at Murray High School in January.
Nelson is charged with two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree and one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree.
It is believed that Nelson made phone calls to Murray Police Department Dispatch on the morning of Jan. 26 to report an active shooting situation was occurring at the campus, triggering a heavy response from Murray and Calloway County emergency units. Eventually, it was determined that there had not been any shooting.
The next day, a bomb threat was received. Once again, nothing was found.
Shortly thereafter, MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that an investigation began to establish a suspect. On Jan. 29, Nelson was charged and MPD Detective Sgt. Angel Clere and Detective Justin Swope were in Racine to arrest Nelson at his home. He eventually waived extradition to Kentucky and has also been incarcerated at the Calloway jail since arriving on a $25,000 cash bond.
Both Sotomayor and Nelson entered not guilty pleas Tuesday. Jameson then set their next appearances for June 17.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven not guilty in a court of law.
