MURRAY – An Almo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering a Murray State University student last year.
Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, was accused of murdering 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia in March 2021. On Tuesday, his attorney, public defender Shannon Powers, filed a motion in Calloway Circuit Court to enter a guilty plea to the charges of murder, theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence.
The murder charge is a Class A felony and the other two counts are Class D felonies. The Commonwealth is recommending a 40-year prison sentence on the murder charge, 2.5 years on the TBUT charge and 3.5 years on the tampering charge. All sentences would be served concurrently for a total of 40 years, and he would not be eligible for parole until serving at least 20 years.
Sotomayor is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22.
This was the second time Sotomayor had signed a plea agreement, but during his last court appearance, he withdrew his guilty plea at the last minute. Prior to his plea on Tuesday, a trial had been scheduled for Sept. 7-9, with a final pre-trial conference scheduled for Aug. 2.
Sotomayor was arrested by Kentucky State Police about 24 hours after a passerby discovered her body. The passerby called police around 7 a.m. March 26, 2021, after seeing her lying in a ditch near the intersection of Fox Road and McCuiston Drive close to the Cherry Corner community about four miles southeast of Murray. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, and Kentucky State Police Post 1 subsequently took over the case.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland pronounced Townsend dead at the scene, and KSP then sought the public’s assistance in identifying her. An autopsy examination in Madisonville determined that she had died from multiple gunshot wounds.
“He’s pending sentencing, so I don’t want to comment too terribly much because it’s not finalized until he’s sentenced,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen. “It’s a pretty tragic situation, but I know that the parents of the victim were involved and they were on board and accepting of the plea offer. So we’re happy to get a good result that they were accepting of.”
