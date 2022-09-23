Sotomayor sentencing

Julius Sotomayor, right, is seen via Microsoft Teams from the Calloway County Jail during Thursday's sentencing hearing. Special Calloway Circuit Judge David Buckingham sentenced him to 40 years in prison for the murder of Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia, who was a student at Murray State University. Pictured at left is public defender Shannon Powers.

 Screenshot

MURRAY – An Almo man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for murdering a Murray State University student in March 2021.

Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, pleaded guilty on July 19 to the murder of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia in March 2021. In addition to the murder charge, a Class A felony, he also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence, both of which are Class D felonies. 