MURRAY – An Almo man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for murdering a Murray State University student in March 2021.
Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, pleaded guilty on July 19 to the murder of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia in March 2021. In addition to the murder charge, a Class A felony, he also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence, both of which are Class D felonies.
Special Calloway Circuit Judge David Buckingham on Thursday sentenced Sotomayor to 40 years for the murder charge, five years for theft by unlawful taking and five years for tampering with physical evidence. All sentences will run concurrently for a total sentence of 40 years.
Sotomayor was arrested by Kentucky State Police about 24 hours after a passerby discovered Townsend’s body around 7 a.m. March 26, 2021. She was found in a ditch near the intersection of Fox Road and McCuiston Drive close to the Cherry Corner community about four miles southeast of Murray. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, and Kentucky State Police Post 1 subsequently took over the case.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland pronounced Townsend dead at the scene, and KSP then sought the public’s assistance in identifying her. An autopsy examination in Madisonville determined that she had died from multiple gunshot wounds.
In Sotomayor’s preliminary hearing in April 2021, KSP Det. Trevor Pervine said that after his agency responded to CCSO’s request for assistance, it was quickly apparent that foul play was involved because gunshot wounds could be observed. As KSP was trying to identify the victim, Murray State Police received a request for a welfare check for a student who didn’t show up for work. The description of the student matched the victim, and after talking to some of Townsend’s friends, detectives learned that Sotomayor was a friend of Townsend’s and was the last person who had been seen with her.
Pervine testified that when he met with Sotomayor at his home, Sotomayor admitted to shooting Townsend multiple times and fleeing south toward Georgia before turning around and coming back. The theft charge stemmed from Sotomayor taking Townsend’s vehicle before later hiding it in the woods, and the tampering with physical evidence charge came from Sotomayor telling police he had thrown the gun used to kill Townsend in a river. The murder weapon was not recovered.
Pervine testified that Sotomayor told him he had wanted to commit suicide on the night of March 26 after he and Townsend had left a party.
“He said that he wanted to kill himself,” Pervine said. “He said that he was sitting in the driver’s seat and she was in the passenger seat and wanted to kill himself. She wouldn’t let him, so he killed her instead.”
Some of Townsend’s family were watching Thursday’s sentencing hearing online via Microsoft Teams, but they did not choose to speak to the court. Buckingham said the family had sent letters to the court describing the anguish Sotomayor’s actions had caused them.
“I can tell you that I’ve read these letters and there’s not anything I can say that will make it any better,” Buckingham said. “I can say to Mr. Sotomayor that you (need to) understand the hurt that you caused this family that will never, ever leave their lives until they themselves are dead. Do you understand that?”
“Yes, sir,” Sotomayor replied.
“I assume that you would have wanted this never to have happened for several reasons,” Buckingham continued. “No. 1, you wouldn’t be in jail now and heading to prison on a 40-year sentence. No. 2, if there’s any decency in you at all, you would not have wished that you had done this.”
Addressing the Townsend family, Buckingham added, “My heart goes out to you for the unbearable pain that I’m sure each and every one of you have suffered and will for the rest of your lives.”
Explaining why the prosecution was advocating for a full 40-year sentence, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said Sotomayor is statutorily ineligible for probation and was actually already on probation for a prior criminal history at the time he murdered Townsend.
“It’s one of the most senseless crimes I’ve seen, and so I would ask the court to impose a sentence both because it’s statutorily required, but also because it’s appropriate under the circumstances,” Burkeen said.
Buckingham agreed with Burkeen’s request, saying, “I think you’ve seen many murder cases, and I’ve seen and sentenced various individuals for murder down through the years, but this one does have to be one of the most senseless that I’ve ever seen.”
Before the case was closed, Sotomayor requested to speak to the court.
“First, I would just like to say I’m sorry, and I apologize to the family,” Sotomayor said. “I pray for you all every night and I know there’s nothing I can do to make this right, and I’m sincerely sorry. This was my best friend. I dearly loved Sarah, and I really do apologize and I hope you all can find it in your heart to forgive me.”
