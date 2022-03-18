MURRAY – The man accused of murdering a Murray State University student almost one year ago withdrew his guilty plea at the last minute Thursday, and a trial is now scheduled for September.
Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, is accused of murdering 21-year-old Murray State student Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia. He also faces charges of theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence.
According to the Calloway County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Sotomayor had signed a guilty plea agreement that was filed with the court Thursday. However, when he approached the podium in Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson’s courtroom Thursday afternoon, he withdrew the plea.
A trial has now been scheduled for Sept. 7-9 of this year. After withdrawing his plea, Sotomayor also requested a different public defender. Up to this point, he has been represented by Shannon Powers with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.
Cheri Riedel, directing attorney for the Department of Public Advocacy’s Murray trial office, said a defendant needs a good reason to request a new attorney before she can reassign a case.
“As the supervisor of the office, the assigning of cases is up to me, and unless or until a client can present me with information that concerns me about their representation by one of the attorneys I supervise, I do not as a general rule reassign counsel within our office,” Riedel said. “And I have not been presented with anything to that effect at this point.”
The case dates back to last spring, when Townsend’s body was discovered by a passerby around 7 a.m. March 26, 2021, in a ditch near the intersection of Fox Road and McCuiston Drive close to the Cherry Corner community about four miles southeast of Murray. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, and Kentucky State Police Post 1 subsequently took over the case.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland pronounced Townsend dead at the scene, and KSP then sought the public’s assistance in identifying her. Sotomayor was arrested by KSP about 24 hours after Townsend’s body was discovered, and an autopsy examination in Madisonville determined that she had died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
