MURRAY – Soup for Soul is arranging a community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 28, in memory of Ricky Lamkin, who died Oct. 7.
Friends describe Lamkin as a Murray State University graduate, a veteran, lawyer, active community member, member of the Kentucky Bar Association and someone who was committed to his Christian faith.
The Thanksgiving meal is a yearly event which is been organized by the Soup for Soul for the last few years. All members of the community are welcomed to attend this event.
“It’s a community collaborative event in which several volunteers will come together to help organize this event by serving food, cleaning the tables and delivering the food,” said volunteer coordinator Erika Mehta.
Mehta further said that those who cannot make to the Murray Banquet Center for the event can order their food online. People can order a meal until the Monday before the event. The food is usually delivered by Mark McLemore, the director of the Murray Calloway County Senior Citizen Center.
Takeout meals are not allowed, but attendees may ask for takeout at the end of the event if there is any food left. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with worship services, while the dinner will be served from 11 a.m. am to 1 p.m.
People can make donations for this event by sending checks to Soup for soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
