MURRAY — As the Soup for the Soul charity celebrates its fifth anniversary this week, the group has had to make considerable changes since March to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.
Soup for the Soul first opened its doors in 2015, and the organization has continued to grow in the years since. A story printed in the Ledger & Times in 2015 said the kitchen opened its doors with 29 plates served, but that number has grown to nearly 70 most days. Soup for the Soul is open from 4-5:30 p.m. each weekday at Murray Family Church.
Obviously, the whole idea of a traditional soup kitchen is for people who need a meal to gather and eat, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed things considerably. With restaurants being forced to close their dining rooms (they were only recently allowed to re-open in Kentucky with 33% capacity), the organization had to make major changes in the way it operated. Instead of inviting people in to eat, they opened up the garage door on the Fifth Street side of the Murray Family Church to allow people to take home meals. Soup for the Soul Founder Debbie Smith said they will continue to do that for the foreseeable future.
“It’s going well,” Smith said. “We are serving about 50 to 70 per weekday. We open up the garage door and we serve there in to-go containers.”
To maintain social distancing, Smith said the people they have served have avoided crowding on the sidewalk and have been patient when picking up their meals.
“They come up on the sidewalk, and there’s not a close line or anything,” she said. “They’ll wait in their cars and then when the line (goes down), they’ll just come up and get a meal or two. We started out just letting them get the meal they came for, but later on we let them (pick up more). We couldn’t let them get unlimited meals, but if we know them, we know they eat with somebody who is elderly or they live with someone who is elderly. We’re letting them go ahead and get two or three meals.”
Before the pandemic, Soup for the Soul had more than 200 rotating volunteers, but the organization cut that number down to three for the time-being. The organization’s only two full-time, paid staff members are Kitchen Manager David Morgan and Project Manager Olivia Roberson. Roberson said Billy Harrell, Sharon Dix and Lucas Kirschman have been the volunteer servers during the quarantine.
“We had 40 teams of about six to eight volunteers that were on a rotation, and when this all happened, we still had our teams, but they were getting scared,” Smith said. “The kitchen manager was worried that we would bring (the coronavirus) in, so he just decided that they would have three volunteers and him and the project manager and they would work the whole time. Those three volunteers have not really had much of a social life except for working at Soup for the Soul. So it’s been really hard on them. We appreciate it because if they hadn’t done it that way, and then they got out and were exposed to everyone, it would kind of defeat the purpose. So really the only ones that have been in that kitchen up until the last couple of weeks were those five people.”
About once every three weeks, another small team of volunteers has given the main team a break, Smith said.
“Those teams are not there together, but once about every three weeks, that team will give them a day off,” Smith said. “But there’s normally five people in the kitchen, and it’s the same five. That’s been going on since the second or third week (of the pandemic). The kitchen manager has really stepped up and handled this in a very professional, caring way.”
Smith said Murray Family Church has had a couple of services with face masks and social distancing since churches reopened, but church members have stayed out of the kitchen.
Roberson, who is originally from Wickliffe, said she started working with Soup for the Soul last year as a volunteer and intern while she was a student at Murray State University. After she graduated, she started her job as project manager in June 2019. She said that although the changes related to the pandemic have been an adjustment, operations have worked out quite well.
“We were kind of unsure of how it would go with the takeout style (at first),” she said. “We didn’t know if our clients would still come to pick up meals, but once we kind of got into a routine and we figured out what all was happening, most of our regulars have come back and we have had a pretty steady flow of people. It’s been about the same number, if not more, people than when we are normally open for dining.”
Roberson said she is grateful to work for an organization that serves so many residents that need the help.
“As long as I’ve been involved, it seems like the longer we’re open and the more people we get involved, the more needs we are able to meet,” she said. “Even during the time I’ve been here, as we get to know our people and we get to know the regulars, we learn about more things they need and the more things that could be helpful. We just have a whole village of people behind us that allow us to meet those needs, and I think it’s in the perfect community to do that. People in Murray just kind of rally around us and make sure that things happen.”
Smith said that while the number of daily clients has remained about the same during the pandemic, in addition to the usual weekday activity, Soup for the Soul is also helping serve children who need meals as part of a summer program. She said this is to make up for the agencies that are not able to do their meal programs this summer because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our first week was last week, and it went very smooth,” Smith said. “We are feeding about 300 children and taking the meals to their doors … We’re doing that, but we’re not doing that at the kitchen location at all.”
Smith said Soup for the Soul is extremely grateful for all the financial support the community has provided, especially during the difficult situation presented by the coronavirus. She said supporters typically mail the organization checks at P.O. Box 1001 in Murray.
